We finally know Beef season 2 is happening thanks to these two casting announcements
It appears Beef has gotten its Season 2 leads so find out who stars in the second season of the Netflix hit!
Netflix viewers are used to how some shows can come and go from the streamer far too quickly. It’s sad the company has a history of canceling great shows too early. However, Beef ranks as a Netflix show that became not just a hit but a full-on sensation.
Season 1 of Beef tells the strange story of two people (played by Steven Yeun and Ali Wong) whose roadside encounter turns into a bizarre battle between them. The show won huge critical raves for its writing and performances.
It also cleaned up at awards season, winning eight Emmys, including Outstanding Limited Series and Yeun and Wong. The actors also earned Golden Globes and SAG awards for their work.
With such success, a second season was inevitable although it won’t continue with Wong and Yeun. Instead, the show becomes an anthology with a new cast and storyline. Season 2 appears to revolve around two couples who start a strange war with each other.
There have been rumored names around, such as Oscar Isaac and Carey Mulligan or Jake Gyllenhaal and Anne Hathaway, but it now appears that two rising actors have been named, and production on Season 2 is starting soon!
Who will star in Beef Season 2?
While Netflix themselves haven’t confirmed it, TV LIne reports that Charles Melton and Cailee Spaney have joined Season 2 of Beef. The actors themselves have likewise spoken of it to detail their roles.
Melton broke out playing Reggie on the CW series Riverdale. He earned massive acclaim for 2023’s May December, including awards buzz. Spaney has been a major rising starlet with turns in Civil War and the new Alien: Romulus film.
Both actors have discussed it, with Melton talking to V Magazine about how he plans to film soon.
"I’m very excited. That’s all happening soon. It’s some of the best stuff I’ve ever read. You know who I saw on the train the other day? I was going to Switzerland — God, this sounds ridiculous— I saw Steven Yeun and his whole family."
Meanwhile, Spaney talked to the New York Times on how she’ll jump into Beef right after she wraps up her role in the Knives Out sequel Wake Up Dead Man. She added to Entertainment Weekly how much she loves the show.
"I cannot wait. I love that show so much and it’s such brilliant writing. I am so excited to jump in."
The show still has to cast the other couple but these two actors promise that Beef Season 2 might be even better than the first.
Beef season 1 is streaming on Netflix.