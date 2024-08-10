What are you watching this weekend? Here are 3 great choices! (Aug. 9-11)
By Sandy C.
This weekend isn’t packed with new (and returning) shows to stream, but that’s okay! Because here at Show Snob, we believe it is all about quality over quantity, don’t you agree? That said, the three shows we recommend are very much worth watching.
What’s new this weekend? We’ve got our favorite pizza-loving turtles, the return of ruthless bankers, and the final season of a hit Netflix series! Here’s a quick list before diving into all of the details you need to know.
- The Umbrella Academy season 4 (final season), Netflix
- Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles season 1, Paramount+
- Industry season 3, HBO and Max
Which of these three shows are you the most excited to watch? Let’s break down more details.
The Umbrella Academy season 4
The fourth and final season of The Umbrella Academy, the part-superhero, part-family drama is now streaming on Netflix. Based on the comic book series of the same name by Gerard Way, The Umbrella Academy follows a group of seven children who were adopted by Sir Reginald, a billionaire who trained these special kids to be superheroes. If you have been watching from the beginning, you know the group of heroes have come a long way!
Show Snob has recapped every episode – be sure to check it out and follow along! Season 4 features six episodes, all of which premiered earlier this week on Aug. 8, but many fans have been saving these episodes for the weekend.
Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Next up, we have the debut season of Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, now streaming on Paramount+. Even though you don’t need to watch the movie TMNT: Mutant Mayhem, I highly recommend that you do! The Paramount+ series takes place a couple of months after the events that take place in the movie. It follows the same characters (and most of the voice cast from the movie is back) and continues the story. All 12 episodes premiered on the platform on Friday, Aug. 9.
Industry season 3
They’re ba-ack! The shameless and ruthless bankers return for an intense third season in Industry. A lot has happened since the first season, and this one is set to be the most dramatic yet with the addition of stars Kit Harrington, Sarah Goldberg, Miriam Petche, and others. The season 3 premiere episode drops on Sunday, Aug. 11, at 9 p.m. ET, followed by one weekly episode. You won’t want to miss the season opener!