What's going on with The Chosen season 4 streaming schedule? (Everything to know about how to watch)
By Sandy C.
Have you checked out new episodes of The Chosen season 4 or are you just as confused as all of us about when, what time, and how to even watch? If it's the latter, we're here to help!
The Chosen is a Christian historical drama by Dallas Jenkins that follows the life of Jesus of Nazareth, covering the main events surrounding the life of Jesus and his dedication to ministry. The main focus, however, is set in the Judaea and Galilee in the 1st century. In addition to Jesus of Nazareth, The Chosen also features stories of the people who followed him.
Getting this project to air was not a simple task! Jenkins and the producers of the series turned to crowdfunding, becoming the most successful crowdfunded project in history. Before filming in a Jerusalem set in Utah, filming took place in various locations in Texas. But for the latest season, the crew is back in Texas thanks to the completion of a special soundstage and workshops (funded by the National Christian Foundation and the Impact Foundation). The Chosen stars Shahar Isaac, Jonathan Roumie, Elizabeth Tabish, Paras Patel, Noah James, and others.
The Chosen season 4 episodes
Season 4 of The Chosen is set to feature eight episodes, just like the seasons before it. The first episode, titled "Promises," of the new season premiered on Sunday, June 2. A new episode will drop on Thursday, June 6, following a Sunday and Thursday schedule up until the finale on Thursday, June 27. Here's the full schedule and the episode titles:
- Episode 1 "Promises," Sunday, June 2
- Episode 2 "Confessions," Thursday, June 6
- Episode 3 "Moon to Blood," Sunday, June 9
- Episode 4 "Calm Before," Thursday, June 13
- Episode 5 "Sitting, Serving, Scheming," Sunday, June 16
- Episode 6 "Dedication," Thursday, June 20
- Episode 7 "The Last Sign," Sunday, June 23
- Episode 8 "Humble," Thursday, June 27
How to watch new episodes (for free)
All season 4 episodes were actually released in theaters before their TV debut. But if you missed this, you're not alone. Luckily watching the fourth season is not as complicated as you may have thought, it only sounds like it! Stream new episodes as they premiere (on the dates noted above) for free on BYUtv. You can also watch the episodes on The Chosen app.
If there are any updates or changes, we'll update this post with the latest so you don't miss out!