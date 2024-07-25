What time to watch Big Brother tonight and what you can expect from the first live eviction
By Diana Nosa
Kimo Apaka, Kenney Kelley, and Matt Hardeman are currently on the block under Angela Murray's Head of Household reign. One of these men will, indeed, say goodbye to the Big Brother house, making them the first evicted houseguest of the season. But before we bid farewell to any of them, we have one more surprise competition to take one of the three off the block.
Ahead of the brand-new AI Arena twist that will take place tonight on live television, we want to make sure that you aren't missing out on a single second of what very may well be one of the most toe-gripping competitions of the season. If you don't want to experience some major FOMO, be sure to head to CBS tonight, July 25, at 8:00 p.m. ET to catch the first live eviction of Big Brother season 26.
Now that you're all informed about when and where you can watch tonight's new episode, allow us to fill you in on what you can expect to see!
Matt may be the first evicted houseguest of the season
During the first few moments of this episode, we will witness everything that's transpired in the house after the Golden Power of Veto. One of these crucial moments includes Angela begging Kenney to fight for his life in the AI Arena that way her real target, Matt, doesn't stand a chance.
Even though Kenney has sworn to give it his all, it seems that he would rather give the game to Matt (or Kimo) than fight for his place to stay in the house. Kenney claims it's because he gets along too well with Matt, but Angela feels otherwise.
Check out this exclusive clip of what's in store later tonight (via CBS):
A lot can change very quickly, meaning Kenney could've just had a moment of doubt. However, he'll need to shape up soon if he wants to stay in the running to win it all.
As for Kimo, he hasn't made too many strong relationships in the house nor has he shown anyone his true competitive spirit. Even if he does manage to avoid going home this week or wins the AI Arena, he'll have to formulate stronger relationships with his fellow houseguests to avoid being put on the block in Week 2.
Last but not least is Matt, the one of Angela's three nominations who is in the toughest spot.
Between Angela accusing Matt of verbally threatening her and Angela insinuating that Matt and his crush Makensy Manbeck are in the starting stages of a showmance, Matt's social game can't be trusted by the houseguests. Sure, Angela's game is also in the gutter, but seeing that she's the HOH, it's better for the houseguests not to go against the grain and just do what the HOH of the week wants.
Despite it all, it's not over for Matt just yet because not only will he have the chance to compete in the AI Arena and get to stay in the house another week if he wins, but he also has friends in high places — Makensy.
Makensy holds America's Veto, a power that gives her the chance to pull either herself or one of her allies off the block and gives America the power to put up the replacement. The only caveat is that this power is solely in Makensy's hand, a risk that we're not too sure Matt wants to take.
As it's shaping up now, Angela may very well get her way. But, as always, we must expect the unexpected!
Don't forget to catch a brand-new episode of Big Brother season 26 tonight, July 25, at 8:00 p.m. ET on CBS. Or, if you can't make this episode, head to Paramount+ to stream the latest episode the next day!