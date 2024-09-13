What We Do in the Shadows final season: An everything to know guide
What We Do In the Shadows is about to kick off its final run so here's what to know about the last season of FX's vampire comedy!
Based on the 2014 movie of the same name, What We Do in the Shadows is a mockumentary about a pack of vampires living in Staten Island. The quirky group tries to integrate into modern society, often with varying levels of success, aided by human "familiar" Guillimero, who dreams of being a vampire himself.
The show has been a huge winner with critics and earned several Emmy award nominations, including for Best Comedy Series. It also finally earned an acting nomination for Matt Berry as Laszlo for Best Lead Actor in a Comedy. The show was renewed for a sixth and final season so here's what we know so far!
What is Season 6 about?
Season 5 revolved around Guillermo finally becoming a vampire, only to learn doing so by anyone except Nandor was a horrible crime. After a season of bumbling and antics with Nandor briefly trying to kill him, Guillermo allowed himself to be turned back into a human and gave up his dream of vampirism.
Speaking to TV Line, producer Paul Simms revealed that the season opens with Guillermo moving out of the house and Nandor feeling a bit lost. So are the rest of the pack so it's not long before they're interfering in their favorite human's life.
"He and Nandor have established some boundaries. He realizes that now he's got to go out in the real world and start his own life. But when Guillermo gets a job, the vampires are so concerned about his ability to function in the real world that they follow him to his job to quote-unquote 'help him out.'"
Thus, we can expect more of the usual vampire hijinks and likely some past guest stars popping up. As for how it will all end, Simms simply says it will be a climax fans are happy with.
"We had no idea how we were going to end but I'm really happy with the ending… We didn't want to get too bogged down in trying to tie up every loose end or get too sentimental about it. We just wanted to make another super funny season and have the ending proceed logically from that, and I think we've done it."
So while this may be the last year of the show, it seems it's going out in style.
Who stars in WWDITS Season 6?
The main cast is all back, including Kristen Schaal, who was promoted to regular in Season 5 as the Guide. It's likely we'll see a lot of guest stars, including old characters back although the producers are tight-lipped on who could appear to keep them surprises.
- Kayvan Novak as Nandor the Relentless
- Matt Berry as Leslie "Laszlo" Cravensworth
- Natasia Demetriou as Nadja of Antipaxos
- Harvey Guillén as Guillermo de la Cruz
- Mark Proksch as Colin Robinson
- Kristen Schaal as The Guide
When does WWDITS Season 6 premiere?
The show is set to premiere Season 6 Monday October 21 at 10/9c on FX with episodes then streaming on Hulu. It's expected to have eleven episodes, and likely, the finale will be an extended one for a big send-off.
So while it's sad to see this wonderful comedy end, it sounds like it's going to be in its usual nutty style which is just what fans love about this show.
What We Do In the Shadows season 6 premieres on Monday, Oct. 21, at 10/9c on FX. Stream it the following day on Hulu.