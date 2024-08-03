When is the House of the Dragon season 2 finale?
After an epic look at the sowing of the dragonseeds in the previous episode of House of the Dragon, we’re ready for the next. It’s all about the House of the Dragon season 2 finale.
While the first season had 10 episodes, the second sits at just eight episodes. This allows to keep the budget under control, and it’s not like we won’t get another season. The series has already been renewed for season 3, and there is still a lot of material to cover.
House of the Dragon season 2 finale date
Before we even think about what’s to come, we need to know when we’ll get to watch the House of the Dragon season 2 finale. Get Sunday, Aug. 4 in your diary. The episode will air at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and on Max at the same time.
You’ll then be able to stream on Max after that. This is where the entire series is, along with Game of Thrones still, if you need to catch up on the story.
What to expect in the House of the Dragon season 2 finale
Aemond knows that Rhaenyra has new dragonriders. He found that out at the end of the previous episode, following Ulf on Silverwing to Dragonstone. There, Rhaenyra and Syrax waited with other dragons in the background, bringing us an epic conclusion to the episode. Aemond had no choice but to get Vhagar to turn back.
The finale is sure to pick up with some big moment because of the sowing of the dragonseeds. We’ll need to see them all bend the knee to Rhaenyra first, and then she’ll need to make sure they learn some Valyrian. After all, that’s the language the dragons use for commands—all except Sunfyre because Aegon couldn’t be bothered to learn the language well enough.
It’s still not clear where this season will end in the Fire & Blood storyline. It’s possible that we’ll end with Rhaenyra taking over King’s Landing, forcing the Greens to retreat. This is sure to set up some heartbreaking storylines for House of the Dragon season 3.
The House of the Dragon season 2 finale airs on Sunday, Aug. 4 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and Max.