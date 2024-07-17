When is the Evil series finale on Paramount+?
By Sandy C.
Evil is currently airing its fourth season on Paramount+, which is sadly set to be the closing chapter of the series. If you don’t want to miss the final episodes, you’ve come to the right place! There are only four episodes left at the time of this writing and we have all the details you need to know, including tune-in dates.
The supernatural drama follows three individuals from different walks of life who are asked by Catholic Church leaders to investigate different reported incidents around the world. These cases are believed to be caused by supernatural forces. It is up to forensic psychologist Dr. Kristen Bouchard (Katja Herbers), technology contractor Ben Shakir (Aasif Mandvi), and Catholic seminarian David Acosta (Mike Colter), to study these cases and report back. Dr. Bouchard and Shakir are skeptics, but they'll quickly learn to keep an open mind. As for Acosta, his faith will also be tested.
Evil premiered in the year 2019 on CBS, airing on the network for its debut season before moving to Paramount+ for seasons 2-4. This move was, in part, an attempt to save the series from low ratings – and it worked! Evil found a larger audience on the platform, proving once again that many TV watchers are switching to streaming. However, all good things must come to an end.
The Evil series finale has caused a lot of confusion among fans. First, it was renewed for a fifth and final season, but then season 5 was cut short – like extremely short. And the episodes are set to premiere right after season 4 concludes, so most fans are not even calling it season 5, but just a longer season 4. Now, Evil season 4 premiered on May 23, but have you keeping up with its schedule? Let’s get you on the right track!
The Evil series finale is Aug. 8
Here is the episode release schedule for the remaining four episodes, all of which will stream on Paramount+ on Thursdays approximately at 3 a.m. ET. If any changes for the episodes below, such as a different release time, we’ll update this post to let you know!
- Episode 9 is titled “How to Teach a ChatBot” and will stream on July 18
- Episode 10 (title TBA) will stream on July 25
- Episode 11 (title TBA) will stream on Aug. 1
- Episode 12 (title TBA) will stream Aug. 8
As you can see, the episode titles for 10-12 have not yet been released. We’ll share more once they are announced! In the meantime, go stream Evil on Paramount+ to show them how much we love the series!