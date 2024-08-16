When is The Family Business season 5 finale?
By Sandy C.
The Family Business released season 5 episode 8, “Chickens Come Home To Roost,” on Aug. 15 and it’s all fans of the BET+ series can talk about! But with each new episode we get closer to the finale.
This is one of the most criminally underrated series and you are so missing out if you’re not already watching. Created by Carl Weber, the crime-drama was originally meant to be an eight-episode limited series, but is now five seasons strong! The Family Business follows the Duncan family as they deal with conflict and stranged family as dark secrets from the past surface. But what is one to do when family enemies come from the family? To say that the drama heavily escalates in season 5 is an understatement. We won’t spoil anything here, though! To know what’s going on, you’ll need to tune in!
Spoiler alert! All caught up on the series so far? Then you’ll know that LC Duncan (Ernie Hudson) is facing his biggest enemy yet! Usually, LC Duncan wouldn’t hesitate firing back, but this time, it’s his son.
Check out the trailer below, which teases what happens this season, including footage that has yet to happen.
The Family Business premiered earlier this summer on July 4, debuting the first two episodes of season 5 on BET+. One new episode drops each week on BET+ where you can also stream all previous episodes. The first four seasons are also available to stream on Netflix. How many episodes are in the current season? Expect 10 episodes, so we are more than halfway through season 5! Here’s the episode schedule for the final three episodes so you don’t miss out!
- Episode 8, titled “Chickens Come Home To Roost,” is now streaming
- Episode 9, titled yet to be announced, streams on Aug. 22
- Episode 10, titled yet to be announced, streams on Aug. 29
That’s right, the season 5 finale of The Family Business is at the end of the month on Aug. 29. Don't miss it! Will you be watching the upcoming episodes as soon as they drop or save them for when you can binge-watch them all? If it's the latter, be sure to stay away from social media to avoid bumping into spoilers! The crime drama also stars Valarie Pettiford, Valarie Pettiford, Darrin Henson, Javicia Leslie, and others.