When is the Love Island USA season 6 finale? (And how to watch)
By Sandy C.
At the time of this writing, there are only four couples left on Love Island USA season 6! This means the finale is approaching, and we are so not ready to find out who the winner will be! Not caught up on this season? Spoilers ahead!
Spoiler alert! Please note there are spoilers below if you are behind an episode or two of Love Island USA season 6. Go to Peacock to stream any episodes you may have missed before you continue.
Did you vote for your favorite couple already? If not, I'm afraid you're too late. At the end of Love Island USA season 6 episode 34, Kaylor and Aaron and Kassy and Rob were eliminated. How did you feel about this couple being kicked out of the villa? America voted and fans did not change their mind even after the couple's live video calls with their family. The Final Four are:
- Miguel and Leah
- Serena and Kordell
- Kenny and JaNa
- Kendall and Nicole
Who did you vote for? I'll admit, it wasn't easy for me. I love Leah and Miguel, but Serena is also one of my favorite girls this season. And I may not love Kendall, but he and Nicole are the least problematic couple at the villa. Well, we won't have to wait too long to learn who the winners are, because the finale is on Sunday, July 21.
How to watch the Love Island USA season 6 finale
The Love Island USA season 6 finale is on Sunday, July 21, at 9 p.m. ET, exclusively on Peacock. To watch, you'll need a Peacock account, as you have for all other episodes this season. Tonight's episode (July 20) is the "Aftersun" special, so not an actual episode of the show. You may have noticed that this season is shorter than others. Season 4 featured 38 episodes and season 5 included 37, but this season we are only getting a total of 36 episodes (this includes the "Aftersun" specials). So not much shorter, but just for anyone who is keeping count!
Will you be watching the Love Island USA season 6 finale as soon as it drops on Peacock or stream it later on in the week? If it's the latter, be sure to stay away from social media to avoid bumping into spoilers online.