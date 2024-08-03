When is the Orphan Black: Echoes season 1 finale?
Orphan Black: Echoes has been on a big ride since its debut but when does the Season finale air? Find out!
Caution: This article contains SPOILERS for Orphan Black: Echoes Season 1.
The original Orphan Black became a sensation when it debuted in 2013. It told the story of Sarah, a con artist in Toronto who sees an exact double of herself jump in front of a train. Taking on her doppelganger’s life as a cop, Sarah soon discovers she’s one of several clones being hunted by a mysterious group.
The show won over audiences and critics with its cast and terrific writing with plenty of twists. The real draw was Tatiana Maslany, whose performance as all the clones was so fantastic that she won an Emmy award for Best Lead Actress in a Drama.
The show ended in 2017 after a five-season run although Maslany and most of the cast reunited for a podcast sequel series. AMC and BBC America revived it earlier this year with Orphan Black: Echoes.
The new series takes place 30 years after the original with Sarah’s daughter Kira (Keeley Hawes) still working on technology that can “print” a new human. The show focuses on Lucy (Krysten Ritter), a woman with no memory of her past who bonds with teenager Jules (Amanda Fix), who seems like a younger version of herself.
The show has finally revealed that Lucy was an attempt by Kira to clone her deceased wife that went awry. Kira assumed the technology to do this was destroyed only to learn that her boss, billionaire Paul Darros, got hold of it. After testing it by printing Jules off of Lucy, Darros intended to create a new clone of himself to effectively live forever. So, with the season now having six episodes done, when can fans see the finale?
When does the Orphan Black: Echoes Season 1 finale air?
As it happens, the series already dropped all ten episodes of Season 1 in Australia on November 3, 2023. Thus, folks Down Under got a peek and know how it all ends although spoilers haven’t leaked.
For the U.S., per TV Guide, the Season 1 finale is set to air on AMC, AMC+, and BBC America on Sunday, Aug. 25. It will be available to stream on AMC+ and other steamers the following day. So it’s just a few weeks to go until the Orphan Black: Echoes finale and a great time to catch up on this wild show!
Orphan Black: Echoes airs Sundays on AMC, AMC+ and BBC America.