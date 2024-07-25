Where (and when) can you stream new episodes of The Real Housewives of Dubai?
By Sandy C.
Well it's about time reality show The Real Housewives of Dubai gets the attention it deserves! I've noticed the series trending over the past weeks and love it! If you're not watching this drama-packed installment of The Real Housewives franchise, you're missing out! This is especially true if you call yourself a fan of the longtime running Housewives shows.
To be fair, I know there are a lot of TRH installments and they are not all worth watching. It all began with The Real Housewives of Orange County on NBC and boy has the franchise expanded since! Here's a list in case you haven't been keeping up:
- The Real Housewives of Orange County
- The Real Housewives of New York City
- The Real Housewives of Atlanta
- The Real Housewives of New Jersey
- The Real Housewives of D.C.
- The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
- The Real Housewives of Miami
- The Real Housewives of Potomac
- The Real Housewives of Dallas
- The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City
- The Real Housewives of Dubai
The Real Housewives of Dubai is the latest to join the growing franchise, as well as the first international installment. It follows the lives of six women "in and around" Dubai, they are Sara Al Madani, Chanel Ayan, Caroline Brooks, Lesa Milan, Caroline Stanbury, and Taleen Marie. Just like other chapters, audiences get to see these women balance their busy, drama-packed lives. The reality series premiered on June 1, 2022, and returned for a second season two years after on June 2, 2024.
If you've yet to start season 2, you are eight episodes behind! But thanks to the world of streaming you are able to catch up over a long weekend. Here's the episode schedule for the remaining episodes, as well as how to watch:
- Episode 9 is titled "Note to be Trusted" and premieres Aug. 6
- Episode 10 is titled "Dressed to the Whines" and premieres Aug. 13
- Episode 11 is titled "Hold Your Horses" -- premiere date TBA
- Episode 12 is titled "Serving the Tee" -- premiere date TBA
- Episode 13 is titled "Best Friends for Never" -- premiere date TBA
As you can see, episodes 11-13 have yet to receive an official premiere date, but it if follows the pattern, these will premiere on Tuesdays. Either way, we'll be sure to keep you posted! In the meantime, catch up on the current season!
Watch new episodes on Hulu or Peacock
New episodes of The Real Housewives of Dubai air on Bravo Tuesday nights (see dates above) at 9 p.m. ET. These will also move on to stream on Peacock and Hulu the following day. Currently, the first season and aired season 2 episodes are available.