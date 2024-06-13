Where can you stream all South Park seasons and specials? (What's on Paramount+?)
By Sandy C.
South Park is one of the most popular and beloved animated series, and it has been for years. Not many shows (animated or not) can say they've been successfully around for decades. Created by Trey Parker and Matt Stone for Comedy Central in 1997, South Park is still going strong.
The animated comedy continues to never shy away from hard-hitting topics, managing to keep up with the latest trends and happenings. This is arguably what makes the cartoons so popular. However, keeping up with where (and when) to watch new episodes and specials is not easy. But we're here to help! Where can you stream every South Park episode and special?
One thing that is frustrating about South Park, is that we don't always know when or where to stream new episodes or specials. The first 24 seasons became available on Comedy Central, averaging 10 to 15 episodes each. But everything changed after the year 2020.
Beginning with the South Park specials Post Covid and Post Covid: The Return of Covid in 2021, the animated series began to take turns releasing on Paramount+ and Comedy Central. Fans also began to see much shorter six episode seasons, but more specials. So, where are the specials streaming?
New South Park seasons are being released on Comedy Central, the animated comedy's original home. The specials, however, are all available to stream on Paramount+ -- Yes, all seven of them! Its latest special is South Park: The End of Obesity. Here are all of the seven titles streaming on Paramount+:
- South Park: The End of Obesity, May 24, 2024
- South Park (Not Suitable for Children), Dec. 20, 2023
- South Park: Joining the Panderverse, Oct. 27, 2023
- South Park The Streaming Wars, June 1, 2022
- South Park The Streaming Wars Part 2, July 13, 2022
- South Park: Post Covid: The Return of Covid, Dec. 16, 2021
- South Park: Post Covid, Nov. 25, 2021
As for the seasons, you can find all 26 seasons streaming on the Max platform. So while they are not all available in one place, fans are glad they still have somewhere to go to for each and every season and special. Where do you to keep up with the latest from South Park?