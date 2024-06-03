The Walking Dead: Where does Negan rank on CoveredGeekly's Top 20 best TV villains of all time?
Villains are some of the more developed and standout characters in television and CoveredGeekly wanted users to choose 20 of the best. This is hardly an easy feat when you look at the scope of television shows that have changed society, whether it be the groundbreaking and thrilling Game of Thrones, the classic and ever-popular Star Wars, or the legacy that is The Walking Dead.
Thousands of users voted, and the results are quite telling. Villains remain popular whether audiences hate, love, or love to hate them.
They could be your old childhood archnemesis, a literal monster, your competition, a cruel ruler, or even a hero who lost their way. While the results listed such unforgettable faces such as Cersei Lannister (HBO's Game of Thrones), who ranked 7 out of 20, and her son Joffrey Baratheon (GOT), who ranked 9 out of 20, we were curious who made the Top 3.
What is Negan from The Walking Dead's rank?
While the first and third place ranks went to Gustavo Fring and Walter White of AMC's Breaking Bad, it was the one and only Negan from AMC's The Walking Dead who took home the silver medal. Negan, played by Jeffrey Dean Morgan, may as well have defied the odds as far as TWD villains go.
He's still alive and on his way to becoming a hero, possibly? At most an anti-hero as we've noticed from the latter seasons of the AMC show and the more recent spinoff The Walking Dead: Dead City.
But that wasn't always the case. He shook the pop culture world for everyone when he arrived with his barb-wired bat Lucille and brutally murdered both Abraham and Glenn from Rick's group, in retribution for his fallen men (Saviors).
Glenn's death rattled The Walking Dead community as he was one of the few characters still alive from the very beginning. He was popular amongst the fans for his positivity, strength, and overall essence of all that was good and light in the very bleak and dark apocalypse.
Cruel, just, with a colorful vocabulary and foul sense of humor, Negan led his own community until his defeat by Rick and two other communities. Since then, he's been reflecting on his past, while saving several lives in an attempt to move forward but is constantly pulled back by those he wronged.
Though he married, had a child, his past continued to follow him even until the Dead City season 1 finale. Will Negan return to his old, villainous ways in season 2?
Do you agree with CoveredGeekly's list? Which TV show villains would you have added to the list?
You can watch all 11 seasons of The Walking Dead on Netflix.