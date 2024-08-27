Where to stream From season 3 and more to know about the sci-fi horror
By Sandy C.
The sci-fi horror From popped up as one of the most-watched series on streaming in our latest report. From is a rather underrated series, so I was happy to see it in the top 10 getting the recognition it deserves. But those not-in-the-know are wondering what From is all about and why it’s trending – Show Snob is here to help.
There are currently two seasons of From available to rent or purchase on Prime Video, or stream them for free on MGM+ as part of your subscription (or free trial). From season 3 is coming Sept. 22, set to stream exclusively on MGM+. So the reason the sci-fi is trending is likely the fact that a new season is ahead so fans are rewatching ahead of the premiere date. Or, perhaps, From is just now being discovered by a lot of people. And since it’s trending, audiences are liking what they see!
From is a sci-fi horror series that follows a group of people struggling to survive and find a way out of a town that has trapped them. Escaping isn’t easy when there are nocturnal creatures surrounding the town who enjoy hunting and killing its residents each night. On top of the unseen forces, dark secrets about both the survivors and the town begin to surface. There’s action, violence, and plenty of thrills to keep viewers engaged.
The official synopsis reads:
"Unravel the mystery of a city in the middle U.S.A. that imprisons everyone who enters. As the residents struggle to maintain a sense of normalcy and seek a way out, they must also survive the threats of the surrounding forest. "
Check out the teaser trailer for season 3, below. But only if you have already watched the first two seasons to avoid spoilers!
The MGM+ series stars Harold Perrineau, Catalina Sandino Moreno, Eion Bailey, David Alpay, and others. From season 1 and season 2 feature 10 episodes each, and the upcoming third season will also include 10 episodes. Here’s the episode schedule so you don’t miss out:
- Season 3 episode 1, "When We Go," streams Sept. 22
- Season 3 episode 2, "Mouse Trap," streams Sept. 29
- Season 3 episode 3, "There and Back Again," streams Oct. 6
- Season 3 episode 4, "The Light of Day," streams Oct. 13
- Season 3 episode 5, "Scar Tissue," streams Oct. 20
- Season 3 episode 6, "These Fragile Lives," streams Oct. 27
- Season 3 episode 7, "Thresholds," streams Nov. 3
- Season 3 episode 8, streams Nov. 10
- Season 3 episode 9, streams Nov. 17
- Season 3 episode 10, streams Nov. 24
Please note the schedule above and episode titles are not confirmed.
With the Spooky Season just around the corner, From is a great series to add to your watch list! Will you be watching season 3 as new episodes arrive or wait until several episodes are out so you can binge-watch them over a weekend?