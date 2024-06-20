Which Bridgerton sibling should be the focus of season 4 - Eloise, Benedict, or even Francesca?
Bridgerton season 3 concluded with the successful pairing of Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton. The moment everyone was waiting for has finally happened and our new couple has found themselves living happily ever after with a baby boy.
With three Bridgerton children wed and five to go, who will be walking down the aisle and finding true love next? Well if you ask us, our answer isn't surprising as many seem to feel the same: Benedict Bridgerton.
Let's discuss why.
Eloise
Eloise has always remained headstrong and blunt about her thoughts and feelings. Currently, she doesn't seek a husband or motherhood.
She desires to be free, to be herself, and to do as she wishes without society controlling her every move. Even though she has seen three of her siblings wed for love and go on to live happy lives, she still rather avoid it all.
In season 3 Eloise found herself in the middle of a lot of drama to be concerned about anything otherwise. However by the end of the season, she decides to leave London altogether.
She, alongside Francesca and her new husband, the Earl of Kilmartin, leave for Scotland. But Eloise does promise she'll return.
She will finally be able to see the world outside of London and perhaps learn some things about herself in the process. But with all that said, we just don't see her suddenly deciding to settle down and marry in season 4.
Not to mention Bridgerton showrunner Jess Brownell had this to say in her Variety interview about Eloise finding love next season, "I’m hesitant to send her into the romance zone without really making sense of why she gets there. So we’ll take some time to tell that story in the proper way."
Francesca
Speaking of Francesca, she too wed this season in a small, private affair with her family and closest friends present. After struggling a bit in the beginning of the season, she meets and falls in love with the Earl of Kilmartin who shares her desires for peace and quiet.
Truthfully this is the first time audiences got to know Francesca who remained mostly absent in seasons 1 and 2. But it becomes clear that she looks forward to her married life in Scotland.
Considering she is married it is doubtful season 4 will want to spend much time with her unless her love story takes an unexpected turn. At the end of season 3, she meets her husband's cousin and her reaction caused quite a stir.
Was Francesca attracted to her husband's cousin or was she simply taken aback by her presence and obvious wealth? Even if Francesca's romance with her husband suddenly ends and she finds herself in the arms of his cousin, we still doubt that will happen in season 4.
Benedict
By now if you've read any of our previous articles regarding Benedict, you already know where we stand. Benedict, who is easily one of the most developed and favored of the Bridgerton siblings, has a long history of broken hearts, both his and others.
His love for art, writing, and anything creative helped him meet a plethora of characters. However, at one point or another, after he divulges in some pleasures here and there, everything comes to an end.
For the first time since Bridgerton began Benedict decided to enjoy himself with both a man and woman. After all he liked Tilley Arnold, but as it turns out, Tilley wanted a more exclusive monogamous relationship with Benedict, to which he politely declined.
Although anyone could argue that Benedict knows his path, his desires are to be free, to do as he pleases, it probably won't last. If there is one common theme amongst the Bridgerton men thus far it is that they are all stubborn.
Benedict has yet to meet the one and once he does, his desires will change. Besides he needs a happy ending, we're tired of seeing him heartbroken.
But regardless of who is chosen for season 4 and beyond, Brownell assures they have a plan in place. "I obviously know who Season 4 is. And Shonda and I have talked about who Season 5 is and who Season 6 is. We haven’t talked beyond that. If we are lucky enough to have a Season 6, we want to just have that plan, so we know where we’re headed."
Bridgerton season 3 is now available for streaming on Netflix.