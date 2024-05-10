Find out who's coming back to Special Ops: Lioness season 2 (Yes, it's renewed!)
Special Ops: Lioness is coming back to Paramount+ with a new title! Who’s returning, and what’s different for the action thriller series?
The latest series from the ever-prolific Taylor Sheridan, Special Ops: Lioness debuted on Paramount+ in 2023. Starring Zoë Saldaña and Nicole Kidman, the series focused on Joe McNamara (Saldana), a CIA operative specializing in top secret operations.
Season 1 saw Joe recruiting Marine Raider Cruz Mañuelos (Laysla De Oliveira) to go undercover in the operations of a drug lord tied to terrorism. That put both women in some dangerous situations and exposed a darker conspiracy. The show wrapped up with no word on whether or not it would get a renewal but did well in the viewing numbers with over six million viewers for each episode. Now, TV Line reports it will return, dropping the Special Ops from the title to only be Lioness.
“Our Paramount+ audience resoundingly has joined forces in support of Lioness’ gripping, global story and the powerhouse performances from Zoë Saldaña, Laysla De Oliveira and Nicole Kidman,” Paramount+ programming EVP Jeff Grossman said in a statement. “We cannot wait to see more of the heart-stopping suspense and action that Taylor Sheridan and the incredibly talented team deliver in its second season.”
So with the show returning, who’s back for it?
Saldana, De Oliveira, and Kidman are expected to return
It’s expected that Saldana, De Oliveira, and Kidman will all be returning. It also seems the majority of the season 1 cast is back including Dave Annable, Jill Wagner, LaMonica Garrett, James Jordan, Austin Hébert, Jonah Wharton, and Hannah Love Lanier. Also, Morgan Freeman has been upped to a series regular as Secretary of State Edwin Mullins.
Season 1 ended with Cruz’s undercover op going bad as she killed the terrorist leader which led to some political blowback. Cruz punched Joe for putting her in that position, declaring she was “done” and for Joe to never come to her again.
That seemed a good way to wrap it up with the future of the Lioness program in some doubt. It’s tricky to see how it continues as Cruz is likely trying to get back to a regular life but pulled into another operation. Meanwhile, Joe is still handling her tough family life with husband Neal (Annable) and her own promise of taking a desk job.
Season 2 will also likely show more of the political fallout of season 1 as Kidman’s Kaitlyn is handling Mullins with Freeman’s presence promising to spark more conflict. We might also get more focus on team leader Bobby (Wagner) and handling more missions.
It’s still unsure what season 2’s main plot will be and what new cast members will join. However, this new title looks to be the start of exciting changes to make season 2 of Lioness even wilder than the first.
Lioness season 1 is streaming on Paramount+.