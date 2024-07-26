Here's who went home on Big Brother season 26 tonight (Episode 5)
By Diana Nosa
Angela Murray, our very first Big Brother season 26 Head of Household of the season, took a jab at three houseguests this week— Kimo Apaka, Kenney Kelley, and Lisa Weintraub. Lisa pulled herself off the eviction block by winning the Golden Power of Veto, which made Angela have to put up Matt Hardeman as a replacement nominee.
Warning: This article contains spoilers! Head to CBS On-Demand or Paramount+ to watch Big Brother.
During the first live eviction of the season, Kimo, Kenney, and Matt faced off in the first AI Arena competition of the season. The competition was called "Glitch in the System" and each houseguest was required to memorize sixteen videos to see which houseguest was displayed in the video the most times. The person who clocked in their answer the fastest was granted the victory and pulled themselves off the block.
After it was all said and done, Kimo was the fortunate houseguest to win the AI Arena competition and take himself off the block, leaving Matt and Kenney as the final two houseguests on the block this week. But only one can head back into the house with their head held high, while the other has to walk out of the Big Brother season 26 house, ending their journey to winning the $750,000 grand prize.
Here's who the houseguest who America had to say goodbye to first!
Matt is the first evicted houseguest of Big Brother season 26
By a vote of 8 to 3, Matt was officially sent home. Matt gave it his all, doing his best to rally his votes, but it seemed that it wasn't enough to guarantee his place in the house.
Here's how the house voted (excluding Angela Murray, Chelsie Baham, and Cedric Hodges):
Houseguest
Vote (Matt or Kenney)
Kimo Apaka
Matt
Lisa Weintraub
Kenney
Makensy Manbeck
Kenney
T'Kor Clottey
Matt
Brooklyn Rivera
Matt
Leah Peters
Kenney
Rubina Bernabe
Matt
Quinn Martin
Matt
Cam Sullivan-Brown
Matt
Tucker Des Lauriers
Matt
Joseph Rodriguez
Matt
While it is said to see Matt go home, the competition is far from over! Be sure to head to CBS every Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday evening to catch brand-new episodes of Big Brother season 26.