Show Snob
Fansided

Here's who went home tonight on Big Brother, marking the second evictee of season 26

By Diana Nosa

BIG BROTHER season 26 July 31, on the CBS Television Network and live streaming on Paramount+ and PlutoTV. Pictured: Lisa Weintraub. Photo: CBS ©2024 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Highest quality screengrab available.
BIG BROTHER season 26 July 31, on the CBS Television Network and live streaming on Paramount+ and PlutoTV. Pictured: Lisa Weintraub. Photo: CBS ©2024 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Highest quality screengrab available. /
facebooktwitterreddit

On tonight's episode of Big Brother season 26, we knew that it would be Angela Murray, Lisa Weintraub, or Tucker Des Lauriers sent packing tonight, saying goodbye to their chance at winning $750,000.

Who was the unfortunate soul that had their Big Brother dreams crushed in an instant? And what events led to their eventual eviction? All this and more of your burning questions are answered right here. Check it out below!

Lisa is the second evictee of Big Brother season 26

For our second BBAI Arena of the season, the competition was named "Security Race."

In this competition, the houseguests were required to recreate an image on the screen by, first, rotating a wheel to match the image on the screen, and, second, putting the correct pieces on the board. The first houseguest to do this correctly in the shortest amount of time was crowned the winner of the competition.

In the end, it was Tucker Des Lauriers who finished the fastest, pulling himself of the block.

After Tucker secured the power and had officially pulled themselves off the block, Lisa and Angela were left, one of the two in danger of going home for the rest of the summer. They both had one more chance at pleading for their place to stay.

However, after all was said and done, this is how the houseguests voted, deciding between Lisa and Angela:

Houseguest

Vote (Angela or Lisa)

Tucker Des Lauriers

Lisa

Rubina Bernabe

Lisa

Quinn Martin

Lisa

Kenney Kelly

Angela

Joseph Rodriguez

Lisa

Makensy Manbeck

Lisa

Cedric Hodges

Lisa

Brooklyn Rivera

Lisa

Cam Sullivan-Brown

Lisa

Leah Peters

Lisa

Kimo Apaka

Lisa

T'Kor Clottey

Lisa

Without a doubt, Lisa didn't play a very strong social game. Whether it was because of the failure to connect with her houseguests on a deeper emotional level or because she just didn't build some sort of relationship with at least one person who could advocate for her character, Lisa, in the end, fell flat, causing her game to be absolutely tanked before it started.

In the same breath, if it wasn't this week that Lisa went home, it would've been the next week that she went home since the house was already fed up with her presence.

With two houseguests gone and 14 more to go, the competition is just getting started! Be sure to tune in to new episodes of Big Brother season 26 every Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday night on CBS!

Next. Matt Hardeman Interview. Big Brother EXCLUSIVE: Matt Hardeman reflects on season 26 thus far. dark

Home/CBS