Here's who went home tonight on Big Brother, marking the second evictee of season 26
By Diana Nosa
On tonight's episode of Big Brother season 26, we knew that it would be Angela Murray, Lisa Weintraub, or Tucker Des Lauriers sent packing tonight, saying goodbye to their chance at winning $750,000.
Who was the unfortunate soul that had their Big Brother dreams crushed in an instant? And what events led to their eventual eviction? All this and more of your burning questions are answered right here. Check it out below!
Lisa is the second evictee of Big Brother season 26
For our second BBAI Arena of the season, the competition was named "Security Race."
In this competition, the houseguests were required to recreate an image on the screen by, first, rotating a wheel to match the image on the screen, and, second, putting the correct pieces on the board. The first houseguest to do this correctly in the shortest amount of time was crowned the winner of the competition.
In the end, it was Tucker Des Lauriers who finished the fastest, pulling himself of the block.
After Tucker secured the power and had officially pulled themselves off the block, Lisa and Angela were left, one of the two in danger of going home for the rest of the summer. They both had one more chance at pleading for their place to stay.
However, after all was said and done, this is how the houseguests voted, deciding between Lisa and Angela:
Houseguest
Vote (Angela or Lisa)
Tucker Des Lauriers
Lisa
Rubina Bernabe
Lisa
Quinn Martin
Lisa
Kenney Kelly
Angela
Joseph Rodriguez
Lisa
Makensy Manbeck
Lisa
Cedric Hodges
Lisa
Brooklyn Rivera
Lisa
Cam Sullivan-Brown
Lisa
Leah Peters
Lisa
Kimo Apaka
Lisa
T'Kor Clottey
Lisa
Without a doubt, Lisa didn't play a very strong social game. Whether it was because of the failure to connect with her houseguests on a deeper emotional level or because she just didn't build some sort of relationship with at least one person who could advocate for her character, Lisa, in the end, fell flat, causing her game to be absolutely tanked before it started.
In the same breath, if it wasn't this week that Lisa went home, it would've been the next week that she went home since the house was already fed up with her presence.
With two houseguests gone and 14 more to go, the competition is just getting started! Be sure to tune in to new episodes of Big Brother season 26 every Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday night on CBS!