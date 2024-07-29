Who won HOH on Big Brother? (July 28, 2024)
By Diana Nosa
After sending her target Matt Hardeman home as the first evictee of the season, Angela Murray's Head of Household (HOH) reign has officially come to an end. It was an eventful week, but something tells us that the competition is only going to get more chaotic from here on out, as these contestants aren't holding anything back.
With one houseguest gone and Ainsley's first twist on the house officially removed from Chelsie Baham and Cedric Hodges, anyone (except the former HOH) can compete for their chance to not only win complete safety for the week but also nominate three houseguests they want to see on the block.
Who won the second HOH competition of Big Brother season 26? And, more importantly, who is the second HOH's three targets? All the answers to your burning questions and more are below!
Week 2 Head of Household winner
For the second Head of Household competition of the season, the remaining houseguests competed in a competition called "Animal Obsession".
In this game, the players were shown various videos that they had to pay close to attention to because, after the video, they would be asked true or false questions about what they just watched. If they answered correctly, they gained a point. If answered incorrectly, they were eliminated. Whoever was the last houseguest standing secured the win and claimed the Head of Household title.
It was a tough competition since these players' have pretty great memories, however, it was Chelsie Baham who stood tall and became the Head of Household for Week 2.
Even though Chelsie is in a decent spot in the house, having cultivated strong relationships with a lot of the houseguests, she made sure that she used her win to take out the people who she can't quite see working with going forward. What's more, the three houseguests she nominated are also people who she deems the house to be better without since they're very unpredictable.
Here are the three houseguests Chelsie put on the block for eviction:
- Kenney Kelley
- Angela Murray
- Lisa Weintraub
Kenney's undying loyalty to Matt showed the undercover cop's true colors, making him a player no one really wants to work with. Angela created so much turmoil in the house in the first week that it became next to impossible to gauge how she would react to unforeseen circumstances. And as for Lisa, the house isn't too keen on her personality.
By and large, Chelsie decided to put up the social anomalies of the house.
Although none of these houseguests have any power, it's possible that Quinn Martin, winner of Deepfake HOH, may use his power to flip the house upside down. But seeing that he isn't strongly aligned with any of these houseguests other than Angela, the chances of him using it for this week are pretty low. Anything's possible, though!
What will go down during the second week of Big Brother season 26? Find out by tuning in to the next episodes set to air on Wednesday, July 31, and Thursday, Aug. 1, at 8:00 p.m. ET on CBS!