Who won the Power of Veto on Big Brother tonight? (July 31, 2024)
By Diana Nosa
Warning: This article contains Big Brother season 26 spoilers. Head to CBS or Paramount+ to catch up on everything you might have missed.
With Chelsie Baham as our new Head of Household (HOH), the house isn't as hectic as it was when Angela Murray was HOH. However, that doesn't mean this Nonprofit Director isn't keeping people on their toes!
For her HOH reign, Chelsie decided to play it somewhat safe since she avoided putting up people she saw as actual threats to her game. Rather, she put up people who she can't necessarily see herself working with as well as people who are on the outskirts of the house.
Here are the three people Chelsie nominated for eviction for week 2 of Big Brother season 26:
- Kenney Kelly
- Angela Murray
- Lisa Weintraub
Chelsie's real target for this week is Kenney. But anything could change with the Golden Power of Veto up for grabs as well as the second BBAI Arena competition of the season!
Who was the fortunate soul to win the Veto? Here's everything we know so far!
Big Brother season 26 week 2 Power of Veto winner
According to trusted Big Brother live feed accounts, it has been reported that Kenney Kelly acquired the Golden Power of Veto for week 2.
Kenney winning the Veto was certainly a shock to the house, as the undercover cop is constantly letting his fellow houseguests know that he doesn't want to compete anymore and would rather go home. Nevertheless, he won the Veto, used it on himself, and made it so that Chelsie was required to put up yet another houseguest on the eviction block as a replacement nominee.
Since Kenney is no longer an option to go home, Chelsie was left with no choice but to change her primary target to Lisa. Lisa is in an odd place in the house, as no one truly wants to work with her nor trust her enough to fight for her to stay in the house. Because of this, Chelsie had to ensure her replacement was someone that the house wouldn't vote to go home just yet ---Tucker Des Lauriers.
Having all this in mind, here's how the state of the house pre-eviction ceremony (via @BBLiveUpdaters):
Things may seem finite, but with one more competition left this week, it's anyone's game!
Be sure to see the Golden Power of Veto competition go down tonight, July 31, at 8:00 p.m. ET on CBS. And don't forget to stream episodes you've missed on Paramount+!