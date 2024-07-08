Why Din Djarin will probably not remove his helmet in The Mandalorian & Grogu
The extremely popular Star Wars live-action Disney Plus television show, The Mandalorian, has captured hearts and brought new life into the Star Wars franchise. With three seasons under its helmet, the story of how a Mandalorian named Din Djarin rescues and essentially adopts a mysterious force-sensitive creature named Grogu, has decided against a fourth season in favor of a full-length film.
Titled The Mandalorian and Grogu, the film is projected to be released in 2026 with filming beginning sometime this year (if not already). Considering the television show wrapped up extremely well with the defeat of the main villain Moff Gideon, restoration underway for Mandalore and Din and Grogu's little piece of paradise on Nevarro, we can't help but wonder what will happen next to our heroic duo.
But today's article, as you might have guessed by the title, will not be theory discussions as to the film's plot but Din's helmet.
The Mandalorian: Din's helmet was removed three times
For those who follow the story, Din's sect of the Mandalorians follows the old ways, where a true Mandalorian never removes their helmet, no matter the circumstances. In order to save Din's life, droid IG-11 had to remove it in season 1.
This is the first time we see what Din looks like under the mask. In season 2 Din removes his helmet twice; once in order to access Empire information to Grogu's whereabouts after he's kidnapped and in the season finale when bidding goodbye to Grogu who is about to begin his Jedi training with Luke Skywalker. Seriously, cannot express enough how important and telling it was to see Din remove his helmet willing.
When Din admits to this act to The Armorer in The Book of Boba Fett (which takes place between seasons 2 and 3 of The Mandalorian), he becomes tasked with needing to redeem his Mandalorian title. This becomes part of the plot of The Mandalorian season 3.
Considering Din removing his helmet at all was such a profound and groundbreaking moment, for the show and himself, we highly doubt he will be removing his helmet in the film.
Why we think Din Djarin will not be removing his helmet in The Mandalorian & Grogu
However, we do think his helmet will either be removed by an enemy or damaged/destroyed to the point he'll have to remove it. As with any story, especially in the case of the transition from television to film, the stakes will always be raised.
They have to otherwise the story can't evolve and grow, this includes the characters as well. Where The Armorer began as a wise and steadfast leader of her group in season 1, by season 3 she is fighting alongside her Mandalorian brethren, befriending Bo-Katan (who does not follow the same beliefs) and proves how strong a character she always was.
Where Moff Gideon begins as a bad guy of what remains of the Empire, ends with his defeat, and reveals bigger and far worse plans than anticipated. Therefore, when Din's first identity reveal is by a droid, it ends with him willingly removing his helmet for Grogu, regardless of the repercussions.
I can already see the arguments for who would forcibly remove Din's helmet and why or how it can be damaged/destoyed when its made of beskar. Well let's be clear, the film's villain can be anyone.
It can be a Moff Gideon clone, the actual Moff Gideon, a villain from another Star Wars show or film, or someone entirely new. We don't necessarily know if or how the film will connect to other Star Wars lore such as the latter films Star Wars Episodes 7-9. Beskar isn't indestructible.
We've already seen Din take major hits from powerful weaponry and foes like the Dark Troopers. Considering beskar is heavily desired for its durability, and that Mandalorians are returning to the world, any villain with half a brain would want to find ways to either obtain it themselves or find something stronger.
Imagine the fans and audiences' reaction to something stronger than beskar, to see our heroes truly in over their heads when their beskar becomes damaged. As strong as Mandalorian warriors tend to be, you have to admit their armor adds to their level of confidence in any situation they find themselves in.
Considering The Armorer and Din's clan do not intend on changing their ways and he already reclaimed his Mandalorian title, are they really going to reuse the same plot? I highly doubt it.
If you want to raise the stakes to an already thrilling and compelling story, this is the way to do it.
You can watch all three seasons of The Mandalorian on Disney Plus.