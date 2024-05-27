Why we should give Liam Hemsworth a chance as Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher season 4 (See him in this first-look!)
The Witcher has unveiled the first look at Liam Hemsworth taking on the role of Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher season 4. And honestly, he fits the role! So maybe it’s time us fans actually give the recasting of Henry Cavill a chance!
The Witcher was one of the most anticipated Netflix shows from the moment it was announced back in 2019. Adapting the smash hit video games/novels, it follows Geralt of Rivia, a monster hunter in a mystical kingdom facing a variety of threats. He’s soon protecting a young woman while battling an ancient evil in a clash of dark powers.
The show has adapted some of the original books and games with Henry Cavill as Geralt, showing the character’s fantastic drive, daring charm, and handling the many action scenes. It's had a great run so far, and is one of Netflix’s biggest hits. And Cavill did an amazing job bringing the character to life. That's why it was a surprise when the actor announced that he was leaving the lead role at the end of the third season.
The reasons for this can vary with Cavill’s statement, making it sound like a personal decision. At the time, the actor was supposed to be reprising his role as Superman in the DCEU, leaving him unable to handle a TV show at the same time. That didn’t happen, thanks to the DCEU changing gears. There were also rumors that Cavill had issues with the showrunners, including wanting changes to Geralt’s character in season 2. Neither he nor the show has confirmed that, yet it does seem a likely reason.
Why we should still watch The Witcher with Liam Hemsworth
With Cavill gone, recasting was key and Liam Hemsworth was hired for the lead role in The Witcher season 4 (which does not have a premiere date yet). Entertainment Weekly shared the first image of Hemsworth in the part, as well as showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich praising him. Plus, keep scrolling for a first-look teaser!
"His look has been in development for over a year, so it’s thrilling to finally share an official sneak peek of Liam Hemsworth as Geralt of Rivia. Cast and crew alike have been struck by the passion, energy, and embodiment Liam has brought to the character from Day 1 — scruffy beard, iconic scar, and all! We’re having so much fun filming season 4 and are excited to welcome fans along on this journey with us."
It’s a big change for the show as many fans may feel like they won’t watch without Cavill. However, there are just as many reasons to keep up with the fantasy series under Hemsworth.
Recasting a huge role like Geralt is a challenge for any TV show. One of the few comparisons would be when Liam McIntyre took over the lead in Starz’s Spartacus when the original lead, Andy Whitfield, was diagnosed with terminal cancer. It was a bit rough but the show remained a huge success.
That was under different circumstances, but a fan backlash against Hemsworth just because he’s not Cavill is a bit unfair. Any actor following Cavill would be judged like this and Hemsworth does have the look of Geralt down. We still have to see him in action, yet the actor’s resume shows that he has the chops to handle the show’s stunt work and be believable as a warrior.
Hemsworth will have a different air than Cavill, maybe not as commanding. But the fact he’s six inches taller might actually make for a more dominant Geralt. We have to hear him speak to see if he gets the voice right, yet it’s likely he’s put his homework into it. Hemsworth knows the pressure on him and will do his best to make fans enjoy the part as much as Cavill did.
Another critical reason not to give up on the show is to remember it’s not just about Geralt. There’s just as much compelling viewing with the other characters and plotlines, and the producers might smartly play that out so as not to put all the focus on a different Geralt. Still, Hemsworth seems to fit the role quite well, to the point that some might mistake him for Cavill from behind.
We still need more footage to fully judge, yet the producers didn’t just choose anyone at random to follow Cavill but cast someone right for the role. With Hemsworth’s charm, strength, and bearing, fans won't be able to forget Cavill, but he'll still follow in his footsteps to continue the fantastic series. If nothing else, he deserves a chance to prove himself which is why fans should give him and The Witcher the benefit of the doubt on this change.
The Witcher seasons 1-3 are streaming on Netflix.