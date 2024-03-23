Level up your X-Men '97 experience with the Arcade1Up's At-Home Arcade Machine
The X-Men are back in the Disney Plus animated series X-Men '97! The story continues for our mutant superheroes and villains, dressed in their iconic outfits with a few minor changes.
The story essentially follows two groups of mutants, those who want to protect humans and those who want to control them. Mutants were humans before their powers emerged, often placing them into the guiding arms of Professor Xavier and his school, Xavier's School for Gifted Youngsters, or to the clutches of the powerful and vengeful Magneto.
In the process, we are introduced to a fairly large cast of characters who tackle a variety of issues that affect themselves and the world around them. The X-Men, like most Marvel franchises, has been nearly inescapable as the television show, originally based on comics, morphed into live-action movies, merchandise, and not surprisingly, video games.
Get ready to choose your fighter because the Arcade1Up Marvel Vs. Capcom 2 X-Men ‘97 Edition Deluxe Arcade Machine is available for pre-order
For those who have been getting back to their X-Men roots, via the animated show from 1992 and now X-Men '97, there is one item you'll absolutely want to own. Get ready to game your heart out when you pre-order the Arcade1Up Marvel Vs. Capcom 2 X-Men ‘97 Edition Deluxe Arcade Machine from Amazon.com.
Priced at $499.99, you can experience all the action through 8 games including Marvel vs. Capcom New Age of Heroes, Marvel vs. Capcom Clash of Superheroes, Marvel Superheroes, X-Men Children of the Atom, and X-Men Mutant Apocalypse. Choose your fighter from the likes of Cyclops, Iceman, Cable, Rogue, Storm, Psylocke, Spiral, and Wolverine (X-Men character selections vary from game to game).
Standing over 5 feet tall with dual speakers and a light-up marquee, you have the option to battle online and challenge the leaderboards. The question remains, which X-Men character will you choose?
Marvel Vs. Capcom 2 X-Men '97 will be available on April 25. You can watch X-Men '97 now on Disney Plus.
