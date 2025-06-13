Prime Video checks into Hotel Costiera with Jesse Williams (release date and teaser)

Paging Dr. Jackson Avery! Grey's Anatomy fans will have a new series to tune into this fall when one of the medical drama's biggest stars leads the exciting new Prime Video action drama Hotel Costiera. The upcoming Italian-American series has been in the works from director Adam Bernstein since Amazon's announcement in 2023. Finally, there's a release date and teaser to share!

Hotel Costiera release date and first look teaser

Williams previewed the series at the Taormina Film Festival and the show's release date and teaser was subsequently revealed. Hotel Costiera will be released on Wednesday, Sept. 24 on Prime Video. Rather than releasing episodes weekly, Prime Video will drop all six episodes of the show's first season at once in the United States, Italy, France, Spain, Portugal, Great Britain, Ireland, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

The release date isn't the only update to get excited about. Prime Video also dropped a one-minute teaser trailer that will pull you right in. Seriously, all I needed to know about Hotel Costiera was Williams starring as the lead and I was in, but after watching the teaser, I can't wait to binge-watch this fall. The teaser previews the sexy, glamorous, and action-packed series set in the lush Italian coast.

In Hotel Costeria, William played Daniel De Luca, a former Marine who returns to his childhood home of Italy to work as a "fixer" for a high-end hotel and its wealthy clientele. He's the one people call in Positano when they need a problem resolved. While putting his charm to good use with the guests, De Luca also looks into the mysterious disappearance of the hotel owner's daughter. He has a full plate in this first season, and we're not just talking about delicious pasta.

Here's the show's official synopsis via Prime Video's press release:

"Daniel De Luca (Jesse Williams) is a half Italian former U.S. marine who returns to Italy, the land of his childhood, as a fixer in one of the world’s most luxurious hotels, located on the spectacular coastline of Positano. In addition to dealing with the hotel's wealthy guests’ problems, Daniel is also on the trail of Alice, one of the owner's daughters who disappeared a month earlier. Daniel must do everything he can to bring her home, but facing those who kidnapped the girl will be more challenging than any problem Daniel has ever faced."

Even though the show will have lots of action and mystery and drama, the teaser underscores the lighter side of the series. There even seems to be some romance on the horizon for De Luca with hotel guests and employees. Hotel Costiera clearly has a little bit of everything to keep us hooked for all six episodes. There's no doubt it will be one of the must-watch new streaming shows this fall.

Beyond Jesse Williams in the leading role, who will be the show's biggest draw, Hotel Costiera also boasts a talented ensemble cast that includes Maria Chiara Giannetta, Jordan Alexandra, Antonio Gerardi, Sam Haygarth, Tommaso Ragno, Amanda Campana, Pierpaolo Spollon, Alejandra Onieva, and Jean-Hugues Anglade.

As previously mentioned Emmy Award-winning director Adam Bernstein will direct some of the episodes, as will Giacomo Martelli. Hotel Costiera comes from an idea by producer Luca Bernabei and the episodes were written by Elena Bucaccio, Matthew Parkhill, and Francesco Arlanch. In addition to being the leading star of the series, William also serves as an executive producer.

Take a closer look at the show with the first-look images below!

Jesse Williams in Hotel Costiera on Prime Video | Courtesy of Amazon MGM Studios

Hotel Costiera on Prime Video | Courtesy of Amazon MGM Studios

Hotel Costiera on Prime Video | Courtesy of Amazon MGM Studios

Jesse Williams in Hotel Costiera on Prime Video | Courtesy of Amazon MGM Studios

Hotel Costiera premieres Sept. 24 on Prime Video.