Prime Video's Off-Campus to hit the ice in 2026

Prime Video gave a series order to the Off-Campus book series by Elle Kennedy in October 2024, followed by cast announcements and production in Summer 2025. The steamy college romance seems to be on track for a 2026 release date, according to Prime Video's Head of TV, Vernon Sanders.

Although there is no official release date, first-look photos of Ella Bright and Belmont as Briar University's Garrett Graham and Hannah Wells dropped in an Entertainment Weekly exclusive earlier this month.

Louisa Levy, creator and co-showrunner, promises the series will stay true to the "mature and steamy" storylines portrayed in the 5-book series. The Off-Campus TV adaptation will begin in the same way as the books, with Garrett and Hannah's love story taking center stage. Each season, like the books, a different character will take the lead.

Off Campus. Credit: Liane Hentscher/Prime. © Amazon Content Services LLC

What is Off-Campus about?

The Off-Campus series follows the lives of Briar University's hockey players and their love interests. The four main hockey players are best friends, roommates, and teammates. Each man comes with hardships, secrets, and drama. Throughout each book, they find out there's more to college hockey than winning and puck bunnies. Garrett, Logan, Dean, and Tucker discover love can be pure, steamy, and worth the struggles when they meet their match.

The first four books follow one hockey player and their significant other, while the fifth book combines all four stories into a novella. Each book is told through a Dual Point of View, with the scenes shifting between the couple. With each hockey player, readers met a new woman who challenged them. Hannah, Grace, Allie, and Sabrina bring out the best in their men.

Off Campus. Credit: Liane Hentscher/Prime. © Amazon Content Services LLC

Off-Campus is coming to Prime Video next year

Although production started earlier this year, there's still no official release date. With Vernon's July 2025 update, we can hope to see the Briar University students hit the ice in 2026. For now, we have first-look photos, and Elle Kennedy meeting her star hockey player, Garrett Graham, on the set of season 1. Hopefully, Kennedy, who serves as a producer on the show, will drop more behind-the-scenes teasers as production continues.

According to Levy, the show wants to "honor the book and where these characters are coming from," even though they only have eight episodes to tell Hannah and Garrett's love story in season one, opposed to a full novel." Even if they can't include everything Levy promises, "to include as many Easter eggs that nod to possible plot points and moments from the book."

To ease fans' worries, she assures them that every critical moment in Hannah and Garrett's love story will be included. The moments may " just show up in a way you don't expect."

Louisa created the TV series while also serving as co-showrunner with Gina Fattore. Levy and Fattore are also executive producing alongside Wyck Godfrey, Marty Bowen, James Seidman, Leanna Billings, Neal Flaherty, and Silver Tree. Annika Patton serves alongside Elle Kennedy as producers. Deanna Brigidi and Andrea Bunder serve as the casting directors.

Off Campus. Credit: Liane Hentscher/Prime. © Amazon Content Services LLC

The Off-Campus cast roster looks promising

Cast announcements began rolling out in May 2025, with series regulars being cast in Prime Video's Off-Campus series. Ella Bright and Belmont Cameli will star in season one as Hannah and Garrett from The Deal (Book #1). Hannah's longtime crush will test their love story. Josh Hueson will portray Justin, a college rock band singer and rival love interest to Garrett. Allie, Hannah's best friend and Dean's future love interest in The Score (Book #3), will be portrayed by Mika Abdalla.

Although Hannah's crush and best friend are essential parts of their story, Garrett's dad makes the most significant dent in their challenging road to happiness. Steve Howey has been cast as Garrett's father, Phil Graham, a former hockey legend known for his temper on the ice. Phil's presence alone pushes Garrett on and off the ice.

The three other Briar University hockey stars have been cast. Antonio Cipriano will portray Logan, who also takes the lead in The Mistake (Book #2). Stephen Kalyn will portray Dean Di Laurentis, who takes the lead in The Score (Book #3). Jalen Thomas Brooks will portray Tucker, who takes the lead in The Goal (Book #4). Prime Video has also cast Khobe Clark as Dean's best friend and Briar University's star quarterback, Beau Maxwell.

There are still plenty more cast members to cast. Beau's older sister, Joanna Maxwell, a Briar alum and Broadway star, hasn't been cast. Meanwhile, Logan's love interest, Grace, and Tucker's love interest, Sabrina, have yet to be announced. All three women are essential to the overarching story.

Stay tuned to Show Snob for more updates on Prime Video's Off-Campus series.