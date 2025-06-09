Prime Video reveals August release date for Daniel Dae Kim spy show Butterfly

Daniel Dae Kim is back on our screens in Butterfly, coming to Prime Video this summer. It’s not a series that you’ll want to miss, especially if you love a slightly different take on the spy-thriller genre.

You see, Butterfly is more than just a spy drama. Yes, we’ll get to see the world of espionage, but at its heart, it’s also a drama about a family and the messy world for the people who love him when a man’s past comes back to haunt him.

Prime Video is all about the crime and spy dramas as of late, so there’s no doubt that we’re expecting something big and enthralling when it comes to Butterfly. Let’s take a look at everything you need to know, including the release date and schedule.

Reina Hardesty, Daniel Dae Kim

Butterfly will drop as one big binge-watch

In some exciting news for Prime Video viewers, there will be no need to wait for new episodes. All six episodes of Butterfly will drop together on Wednesday, Aug. 13.

I’m in two minds about whether this is a good thing or not, but that’s because I do believe the weekly watch has been better for most TV shows on streaming platforms. However, Kim has a huge following, and with the success of other crime and spy dramas on the Amazon streamer, there is some hope for Butterfly.

Daniel Dae Kim

What is Butterfly about?

The series is based on Arash Amel’s Boom! Studios’ graphic novel series, and it follows David Jung (Kim), who is a former U.S. intelligence operative now living in South Korea. He’s unpredictable, but he’s a loving father and husband, and he wants to protect them at all costs.

That’s going to be difficult when Rebecca (Reina Hardesty) comes back into his life. She’s a deadly, sociopathic young agent who has been assigned to kill him as a consequence of an impossible decision he made decades earlier. It looks like Rebecca and David used to work together, but now Rebecca works for a sinister spy organization, and David will need to do whatever it takes to keep his family safe.

(L-R) Kim Tae-hee, Daniel Dae Kim, Lee Il-hwa, Sung Dong-il

Bridging two cultures and storytelling

According to Deadline, this new series is a dream come true for Kim. It offers him and other storytellers a chance to combine two cultures and forms of storytelling. We get both American and Korean forms of storytelling, along with actors and directors from both countries to bring diverse voices.

“Butterfly is the realization of a longtime dream to bring together American and Korean storytellers and create a show that bridges two cultures that I love deeply. I couldn’t be happier with the creative team we’ve assembled, both in front of and behind the camera, and I’m grateful to Ken Woodruff, Boom! Studios, 3AD, Amazon, and everyone else who helped bring it to life.”

Piper Perabo, Louis Landau, Park Hae-soo, Kim Ji-hoon, and Charles Parnell are also part of the series. The diverse voices are also behind the camera, with Kitao Sakurai directing the first two episodes, and Kim also executive producing the series under his 3AD banner.

Butterfly will drop all six episodes on Wednesday, Aug. 13 on Prime Video.