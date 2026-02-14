4 Prime Video shows you probably missed in 2025

With so many TV shows coming out in a year, there’s no doubt that you slept on some of them. Prime Video had way more than you’ll initially remember. Some of them were great, while others didn’t quite hit the mark.

Out of all the shows that came out, there are four that you likely missed. And yes, some of these have since been canceled, but that doesn’t mean they’re not worth checking out. Depending on your interests in genre, here are four Prime Video shows that you likely missed in 2025.

Etoile

Fans of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel will have certainly checked out Etoile as soon as it dropped. Others may have ended up missing it entirely. The ballerina series was originally picked up for two seasons, but it was unceremoniously canceled after just one of them. Was it fair? Not at all, but it suggests that you slept on it.

The series follows two world-renowned ballet companies that are struggling to keep their institutions going. They decide to swap their most talented dancers in an attempt to push training and gain new interest. It certainly brought out the realities of ballerinas, including the training and the social element to getting roles. In fact, it was praised by critics, so it had to be the views that led to it being canceled.

The Bondsman

When you hear that Kevin Bacon is in a streaming show, there’s no doubt that you want to check it out. Right? Well, then why did you sleep on The Bondsman? The eight-episode series was released in April 2025, and it was canceled just a month later.

The series follows Hub Halloran, a bounty hunter who comes back from the dead. Yes, this was a supernatural crime drama that could have hit the mark with the right audience. After coming back, he finds out that while he gets a second chance, he will work for someone he never expected to or really intended to: the devil!

Butterfly

It’s hard to believe that a spy thriller with Daniel Dae Kim in the lead could go overlooked, but it certainly did. I do blame the release schedule for this, as Amazon opted to drop it as a binge-watch at the same time as its weekly release of Countdown. It was too much in one go.

Butterfly followed David Jung, a former U.S. intelligence operative who now lives in South Korea. However, he finds himself back on U.S. soil in the search for his long-lost daughter. At the same time, he has a sociopathic agent looking to kill him, and it threatens to bring up the whole past and the reason he got out of the U.S. in the first place. The series was fast-paced and it certainly needed a second season to deal with the cliffhanger, but even with that cliffhanger, it’s worth a watch.

Lazarus

There’s no doubt that you know about Harlan Coben’s work, so how would you have missed one? It’s probably because it was on Prime Video rather than Netflix. Sam Claflin starred as Joel Lazarus, a man who returns home after his father’s suicide, but that’s just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to his story.

He is still haunted by the murder of his sister, 25 years earlier, and he’s sure that his dad wouldn’t have just taken his own life. As he starts to experience disturbing visions, he starts to dig into old files of cold cases that could be connected to everything that has happened to his family over the years. It’s a twisty psychological thriller that offers a different look at Claflin’s abilities as an actor. The best thing about this is that it’s a miniseries, so there’s no cliffhanger to deal with!

Everything above is available to stream on Prime Video right now.