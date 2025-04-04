Pulse season 2 hasn't been confirmed, but would bring big changes for Maguire

This post contains spoilers from Pulse on Netflix from this point forward.

If you have already finished your binge-watch of Netflix's new original medical drama series Pulse, you're probably still reeling from the 10-episode rollercoaster ride. From the very first episode, we're dropped into Miami's Maguire Hospital, where the staff reels from their chief resident's suspension in the wake of a sexual harassment allegation and an incoming direct-hit hurricane. As they say, when it rains, it pours, and it's a torrential downpour for this emergency room stuff.

Between saving the lives of patients in critical condition (and losing a few along the way) and their own interpersonal relationships, the Maguire staff has a full plate. Throughout the season, we learn what happened between third-year resident Danny Simms (Willa Fitzgerald) and chief resident Xander Phillips (Colin Woodell) that led to Danny reporting him to HR for sexual harassment. She's promoted to chief resident in the wake of his suspension, but that soon changes.

PULSE. (L-R) Willa Fitzgerald as Danny Simms and Colin Woodell as Xander Phillips in Episode 110 of Pulse | Cr. Lisa Tanner/Netflix © 2024

Pulse season 1 ending, explained

Pulse season 1 ends with the bombshell revelation that Dr. Cruz (Justina Machado) will no longer be the chair of both surgery and the ER, a role that will be split. Dr. Sanchez (J.R. Ramirez) takes her place as ER chair and names Sam Elijah (Jessie T. Usher) as chief resident even though Cruz had told Sanchez she chose Danny for the role. So, in the event that Netflix renews Pulse season 2, the makeup of the Maguire Hospital staff would be very, very different.

That's not the only change that could happen at Maguire in Pulse season 2. Xander informed Danny that he turned himself in to the hospital board for what happened in his final days working at Kennedy. When a procedure goes wrong, one of Xander's teen patients dies. His family covered up the death, forced Xander to sign an NDA, and had him transferred to Maguire. There were never any other women who made sexual harassment allegations. But he could now lose his job or license.

On the bright side for Danny, she doesn't have to use the information Xander gave to her about Kennedy to blackmail his parents into not having her fired. By the end of season 1, she's able to keep her job and continue working at Maguire, mostly because Cruz will no longer be the chair of the ER and Danny isn't the chief resident. Even though she wanted chief, the end of season 1 finds Danny swimming in the ocean and smiling, finally free from the messy and stressful situation.

PULSE. (L-R) Colin Woodell as Xander Phillips, Willa Fitzgerald as Danny Simms, Jessie T. Usher as Sam Elijah, and Arturo Del Puerto as Luis Dominguez in Episode 109 of Pulse | Cr. Jeff Neumann/Netflix © 2024

Pulse season 2 isn't confirmed yet

As of the premiere of Pulse on April 3, Netflix hasn't indicated either way about the fate of the new medical drama series, but that's not out of the ordinary for a new show. The streamer will likely keep a close watch on the viewership numbers and completion rates for the season's 10 episodes across the first week and month of release before announcing a potential renewal. But with the recent success of The Pitt on Max, the medical drama has a good chance to become a quick hit.

Depending on how the first season of Pulse performs, the show has the perfect entry for a second season. Even though there isn't a huge cliffhanger and everything pretty much wraps up, there are still loose ends that the series could explore in season 2. For starters, what will happen with Xander's job after he reported himself? Will there be total change in culture when Sanchez and Elijah take over the ER? Can Nia's family actually sue Cole? Will Sophie tell Camila how she feels?

All of those questions — and more! — are why we need Pulse season 2 to happen. The show has garnered middling reviews so far with a 53% on Rotten Tomatoes, but the day after its release, the series debuted at #4 on Netflix's daily top 10 most popular shows ranking in the US. No doubt, Pulse will continue to gain popularity as new viewers discover the show throughout the week. Keep your fingers crossed for positive word of mouth and a quick renewal for season 2!

Watch Pulse only on Netflix.