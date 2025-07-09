Longest-running Netflix reality show coming to an end after season 10

All great things have to come to an end, and that’s the case for Netflix’s first reality series. Queer Eye is wrapping things up, with the upcoming 10th season confirmed as the last.

Deadline announced the devastating news for fans. The Fab Five will give their last lot of fashion advice in Washington D.C., and it seems fitting to end the series in the nation’s capital. Of course, this doesn’t mean it has to be the end forever. Many of you will remember the name Queer Eye for the Straight Guy, which was the first iteration of this program.

Queer Eye. (L to R) Karamo Brown, Antoni Porowski, Jeremiah Brent, Tan France, and Jonathan Van Ness. Cr. Bronson Farr/Netflix © 2024

Netflix hasn’t stated why Queer Eye is ending

Sadly, we don’t exactly know why Queer Eye is coming to an end. It’s unlikely that it’s linked to viewership issues, as we all know that we tune into new episodes as soon as they drop! The series is also one of Netflix’s Emmy-winning shows, so it feels a little short-sighted to end.

This would suggest that it’s come from those behind the series. Filming takes a lot of time and effort, and it’s possible that the Fab Five are ready to go on new adventures.

There isn’t a premiere date for Queer Eye season 10 just yet. Filming has just started, so we’re probably looking at 2026 at this point.

Queer Eye. (L to R) Karamo Brown, Bobby Berk, Jonathan Van Ness, Antoni Porowski, Tan France in Queer Eye. Cr. Iiana Panich-Linsman/Netflix © 2023

A final round in Washington D.C.

PEOPLE has confirmed that the 10th season will be the last. It has now started filming, with the Fab Five in Washington D.C. for “one last round of unforgettable makeovers.”

Tan France, Jeremiah Brent, Karamo Brown, Jonathan Van Ness, and Antoni Porowski will all be a part of the final season. France took to social media to share how grateful he is for the series and thanked the fans for continued support.

Van Ness and Porowski also took to social media to share similar thoughts and thanks. It does feel like this end to an era is one that they’ve all mutually agreed about.

The season isn’t just about bringing makeovers to the people of Washington D.C. As this is the last season, it’s a legacy season. We’ll get a focus on the legacy and impact of the series, as well as some focus on the nation’s heroes. Of course, there are the heartfelt and wonderful transformations at the same time.

It’s not clear if Bobby Berk will return for the final season of Queer Eye. He left in season 8, and we do hope to at least have a cameo appearance in this legacy season.

Catch up on Queer Eye on Netflix right now.