Rafe Judkins says The Wheel of Time season 3 release date will be announced this weekend
By Bryce Olin
We're moving another step closer to The Wheel of Time season 3 this weekend, and showrunner Rafe Judkins has a huge surprise for The Wheel of Time fans.
Well, I guess it's not much of a surprise if you tell people about it beforehand, but Judkins revealed on Instagram Stories that he'll be announcing The Wheel of Time season 3 release date during the panel at Comic-Con Experience 2024 in São Paolo, Brazil, on Saturday, Dec. 7. Thanks to our friends at Winter is Coming for pointing out the big news!
According to a report from WOTSeries, Prime Video gets a featured slot at CCXP starting at 5:30 ET. Then, The Wheel of Time season 3 panel will begin around 6:15 p.m. ET.
We're assuming that Judkins would announce the release date during the panel, but it's possible that, because The Wheel of Time is one of Prime Video's biggest shows, we could learn the release during that first Prime Video portion before the other panel begins. We'll just have to wait and see how it's organized, but you should definitely make some time on Saturday afternoon and evening for The Wheel of Time season 3 news to be released.
At the time of publishing, rumor has it that The Wheel of Time season 3 will premiere in March 2025. That's the general consensus that I've seen from several sources online. None are confirmed, of course. That will come from Judkins on Saturday, so we don't have to speculate too much about what the specific release date will be.
Typically, new episodes of The Wheel of Time are released on Fridays. Assuming that holds for season 3, we should see The Wheel of Time season 3 premiere on one of these days:
- Friday, March 7
- Friday, March 14
- Friday, March 21
- Friday, March 28
We'll also likely see the first three episodes of the season on the premiere date. For the first two seasons, Prime Video shared the first three episodes of the season followed by one episode per week for five weeks through the season finale.
I hope that doesn't happen again, personally. I'm much more in favor of the weekly release model for a show like The Wheel of Time. We wait so long between seasons, and I would much prefer for fans to be able to celebrate the show together for a longer time. Dropping three episodes on the premiere date is great for those who want to watch as soon as possible, but it definitely dampens the experience.
There are eight episodes in The Wheel of Time season 3. The full cast is also back for the new season, including Rosamund Pike, Josha Stradowski, Madeleine Madden, Daniel Henney, Marchus Rutherford, Zoë Robins, Kate Fleetwood, Natasha O'Keeffe, and many more.
Stay tuned for more news about The Wheel of Time season 3! We'll be watching this weekend for more news about the upcoming season and its premiere date.