Ranking every episode (so far) of Accused season 2

Accused has wrapped season 2, but how does each episode rank?
Accused returned to Fox this fall for another set of episodes with a unique formula. Each episode of the anthology features a different cast and story with a person on trial for a crime. As the episode goes on, flashbacks show what happened, and inevitably, the crime itself is never what it originally seemed.
Season 1 was a good success with 15 episodes, while this year was only 8. That was shorter yet still had a great bevy of guest stars, making it notable. Some can argue Season 2 wasn’t as strong as the first year, and while there were great performances, not all the stories worked as well. Here’s how each episode of Accused Season 2 ranks to show which belonged in the top tier for the show.
Caution: This article contains minor SPOILERS for Accused Season 2
No. 8: Megan’s Story (Episode 8)
This episode is just too weird. It plays more like something you’d see on Black Mirror with the themes of AI and lifelike robots taken as commonplace. It’s a distraction from the storyline, which is also pretty contrived, with supposed twists seen coming from a mile away. Of course, as soon as the “companion” robot is introduced, we know the husband will fall in love with it, and that robs from the tale.
It’s a bit refreshing to have a main character who’s unsympathetic, but the episode goes too far with it. Megan is just too selfish to get behind and her final manipulation makes it worse. The end scene trying to sell a warmer ending makes little sense, so this ranks not just as the worst episode of the season but perhaps the series.
No. 7: Marcus' Story (Episode 3)
There are some good real-life politics in this tale of a tech entrepreneur troubled by how new facial recognition software could have the police targeting minorities. The clash with his longtime friend about it is an ethical debate that’s hampered by the dull writing. Patrick J. Adams and Nick Cannon surprisingly turn in somewhat flat performances to hurt the episode.
The flow isn’t too bad as we get to the truth of what happened, yet somehow, the episode seems to think it’s more important than it is. The ethical talk doesn’t connect, and the ending is too contrived, which makes it a weaker entry.
No. 6: Val’s Story (Episode 6)
This episode is interesting in that we see more of the main murder (or rather its aftermath) much earlier than a typical Accused episode. Cobie Smulders shines as Val, accused of killing her abusive ex-husband and while we know she didn’t, the evidence stacked against her is damning. Smulders sells Val’s feelings on her abusive ex being gone and that makes it watchable.
Where it falters is the second half with a “twist” most would see coming fast. There’s also how the coda afterward takes too long for a “happy” ending. The first half is great, thanks to Smulders, and it’s a shame the rest of the episode can’t quite live up to it.
No. 5: Eugene’s Story (Episode 7)
Ken Jeong shows his dramatic chops in this tale, which is truly heartbreaking. He makes Eugene a man who truly looks for the best in people, including his own wife. That trust and faith in others is what leads to his downfall, unable to recognize what anyone else would in how his wife is pulling him into a criminal case.
There is the twist in who the victim is that comes as a surprise and a truly sad ending. Jeong’s performance sells the story perfectly and watching this man’s loss, not just in love but his faith in others makes this one of the more depressing tales of the show.
No. 4: Margot’s Story (Episode 5)
It seems Accused has one episode a season that’s more light-hearted than others. This counts with the story of a woman falling for a con man seemingly set for a tragic end only to become warmer. It works thanks to the casting with Debra Winger, Mercedes Ruehl, and Christine Ebersole, who have wonderful chemistry together. The fact it focuses on a trio of older women is also refreshing.
Winger shows a good warmth as Margot, who really does fall for her con man while Ruehl reminds us why she has an Oscar. The ending brings it all together to show the real crime wasn’t what you expected at all, and a holiday-themed conclusion makes this a better story than usual, thanks to the stars.
Nov. 3: Lorraine’s Story (Episode 1)
Felicity Huffman anchors this story about a supposed psychic accused of scamming a family searching for their missing son. The strength of the storyline is the question if Lorraine really gets these visions and wants to help or if she’s a con artist. As ever, Huffman is mesmerizing in the part, and it’s also fun to see her husband, William H. Macy, joining her in scenes.
The episode also has a good focus on the parents of the child, who are divided on whether to believe Lorraine. That’s a good format and gives the episode more emotional weight. Huffman’s performance is still the reason to watch along with the twists to kick the season off in a good way.
No. 2: April’s Story (Episode 2)
This is a true thriller of an episode. Taylor Schilling is sensational as the nurse whose encounter with a man (Justin Chambers) leads to a road rage incident gone out of control. The episode does a good job showing Schilling’s character already handling a troubled son and marriage along with her job and it all erupts in the worst way possible.
What gets the viewer is how, in the end, Schilling wasn’t fully at fault for what happened and was ready to defend herself. Yet she also has to take responsibility for her part in the tragedy and that skating by won’t help her family. It’s a bittersweet ending yet Schilling looks great in the role to make this a more exciting episode than usual.
No. 1: Justin’s Story (Episode 4)
Accused would be smart to bring Michael Chiklis back for one episode a year. The Emmy award winner was the first guest star for the series and was just as great in this one. His wrestling coach is the classic case of a guy who peaked in high school and was unable to escape his small town. So he sees a young protegee as a way to live out that dream, only for it to become a nightmare.
Chiklis can always be counted on for a great performance and is amazing here. You get Justin wanting to see this wrestler succeed and turning too much of a blind eye to his issues which leads to tragedy. That Justin would rather take the fall for it than blame the person really responsible speaks to his character. It’s a tough episode that shines thanks to Chiklis, who’s turning into Accused’s best secret weapon.
Accused Season 2 streaming on Hulu.