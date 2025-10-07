Ranking The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives women based on #MomTok values

When it comes to The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, I’m not sure I expected as much drama as I got. To be honest, I’m not sure what I expected, as I wasn’t a follower of #MomTok at first. Then I got invested, and I started to understand more about #MomTok from the start.

That side of TikTok was always supposed to be a group of women supporting each other. It’s something that is consistently mentioned in The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, especially when it comes to talking about who to let back into the group and who to kick out. Sometimes, I do feel like I’m watching a live version of Mean Girls with those moments.

Some of the women continually try to uphold the original values of #MomTok, while others seem to be there more for the drama or clout more than anything else. So, here’s my ranking of the women based on those who hold up to the #MomTok values from worst to best.

THE SECRET LIVES OF MORMON WIVES - Hulu Original Series “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” stars Whitney Leavitt. (Disney/Pamela Littky)

Whitney

I’m going to put Whitney as the worst because she has been a problem from the very first season. She very quickly started to pit the women in #MomTok against each other, and when she didn’t get her own way, she left the group chat, unfollowed them all, and made it clear that she was out.

Of course, this was a problem for her business, so she ended up wanting back in. The problem was that she’d annoyed the wrong people. There was a chance of grace had she turned up to Mayci’s grand opening, or had she actually interacted with at least Mayci and Mikayla while deciding to shut out everyone else.

However, she lost all grace when she started siding with Demi, and then didn’t even support Demi when the last fight in The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season 2 happened.

THE SECRET LIVES OF MORMON WIVES - Season 1 - The scandalous world of a group of Mormon mom influencers implodes when they get caught in the midst of a swinging sex scandal that makes international headlines. Now, their sisterhood is shook to its core. Faith, friendship and reputations are all on the line. Will #MomTok be able to survive and continue to give the rulebook a run for its money, or will this group fall from grace? (Disney/Natalie Cass) DEMI ENGEMANN, BRET ENGEMANN

Demi

Speaking of Demi and that fight, there is no doubt that she has failed to live up to the values of #MomTok. Throughout the first season, it looked like she was someone who would stand up for wronged women, and that she would call people out on their bad behavior. However, then the second season came, and it did look like all the fame went to her head.

The biggest thing for me was turning against Jessi. I’m sure that Taylor embellished some of what Demi said about Jessi’s salon, but I don’t think it was all false. There is always some sort of truth to a statement, and at no point did Demi deny everything to Jessi. Instead, she just made excuses for telling Taylor not to go to Jessi for colors.

For a woman who is supposed to be supporting others, that was just being mean. On top of that, Jessi is supposed to be her best friend, and she couldn’t even just apologize for what she did.

Jen Affleck x Ninja Thirsti Press. Image courtesy Ninja Kitchen

Jen

I feel bad for putting Jen so low down because of how her mental health suffered during The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season 2. However, she wasn’t upholding the values of #MomTok before all of this.

Now, her relationship is certainly rocky and questionable at times. Zac can be selfish and he does have some narcissistic traits, but it is very much him being raised Mormon. None of this excuses Jen’s behavior at times.

Rather than telling the other women that while she enjoyed the Chippindale moment, she couldn’t fully enjoy it because of Zac, she decided to tell them that she had no idea about any of it and that she didn’t enjoy it. Her face told a different story, and I think if she didn’t have to think about Zac, she could have let loose a bit.

Turning against the others and then claiming that they weren’t reaching out to her was a low blow. Maybe we’ll see a change as she gets the help that she needs. I want to see her move up the list, but she doesn’t hold up to the values right now.

THE SECRET LIVES OF MORMON WIVES — Season 1 — The scandalous world of a group of Mormon mom influencers implodes when they get caught in the midst of a swinging sex scandal that makes international headlines. Now, their sisterhood is shook to its core. Faith, friendship and reputations are all on the line. Will #MomTok be able to survive and continue to give the rulebook a run for its money, or will this group fall from grace? (Courtesy of Disney)

Miranda

I’m simply putting here here because we don’t know enough about her at this point. Miranda was one of the original #MomTok creators, but she left due to the whole swinging scandal. While I dislike the way she was brought back in and how others gossiped about why she was coming back, I want to give her some props for admitting to Taylor that she wasn’t ready to face the truth of the swinging scandal. I will always say that Taylor was wrong to bring it out in the way that she did.

That being said, we haven’t seen too much of Miranda supporting the others. She does try to, such as with Jen and her marriage and listening to Whitney’s side of the story. There’s a part of her that wants to get in with the group, but she always wants to hold up the values of the business she helped create.

I hope we get to see more of her in The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, as I think she could end up becoming a favorite if she remains focused on growth.

THE SECRET LIVES OF MORMON WIVES - “The Book of Belonging” - Allegiances are tested as a new Queen Bee of #MomTok declares herself. A provocative brand deal for Whitney brings religion vs. sexuality front and center. (Disney/Fred Hayes) DAKOTA MORTENSEN, TAYLOR FRANKIE PAUL

Taylor

I love Taylor, and she is the reason I gave The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives a chance in the first place. However, does she always uphold the values of #MomTok? Not at all!

There have certainly been times when she hasn’t quite supported the other women. She can react rather than think first, but we all have friends like that, don’t we? That is her personality, and while it’s annoying and hurtful at times, a conversation is what that took rather than an argument.

I do also think she loves to stir the pot a bit so that she can get the focus off her now and then. We see her tell Jessi about Demi and the hair salon to help do that, and she throws shade by gifting Demi some of Jessi’s products for Christmas. However, when haven’t the women done this to each other, especially when uninvited to an event?

She does need to do a bit of growing, though, especially when it comes to getting back to what #MomTok was supposed to be about.

THE SECRET LIVES OF MORMON WIVES— Season 1 — The scandalous world of a group of Mormon mom influencers implodes when they get caught in the midst of a swinging sex scandal that makes international headlines. Now, their sisterhood is shook to its core. Faith, friendship and reputations are all on the line. Will #MomTok be able to survive and continue to give the rulebook a run for its money, or will this group fall from grace? (Courtesy of Disney) LAYLA TAYLOR

Layla

I saw a lot of growth in Layla throughout the second season, as she started to break away from Demi and Jen. She saw that she does have a voice of her own, and she was able to stand up for other people when the time was right. When Demi said that it was either her or Taylor, she decided to tell Taylor about that (and I’m grateful Taylor didn’t throw her under the bus, because no, it didn’t matter who told her).

There are times that Layla can get sucked into the drama of it all, though. She is one of the members who tends to sit back and only say a couple of words. The rest of the group gets loud around her, and I think she needs to work a little harder to speak up.

That being said, there are clear signs that she wants to do right by the values of #MomTok. Because of that, she has to go up a little higher on the list than some of the other women.

THE SECRET LIVES OF MORMON WIVES - “The Book of Belonging” - Allegiances are tested as a new Queen Bee of #MomTok declares herself. A provocative brand deal for Whitney brings religion vs. sexuality front and center. (Disney/Fred Hayes) JESSI NGATIKAURA, LAYLA TAYLOR, MIKAYLA MATTHEWS

Jessi

There are times that Jessi can be a bit of a Mean Girl, such as with the Chippindale set up. There are also times when she just doesn’t think, such as with the Halloween party guest list. However, I do think that her heart tries to be in the right place a lot.

She is someone who remembers people. Just look at the way she remembers Mayci’s mom’s hair extensions. I doubt that it’s just Mayci’s mom that she remembers, as a small business owner will treat each of their customers like this. She wants people to look their best, and she does what she can to do all that.

She’s also a woman who is there for others despite what she’s going through. When it came to her own health problems, she didn’t bring them up that often. She helped with #MomTok and with the others in the group, rather than making selfish decisions. I’m looking forward to seeing more from her in The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.

THE SECRET LIVES OF MORMON WIVES - “The Book of Rumors” - Dakota confronts Mayci, an unexpected guest makes a splash, and the girls’ futures with #MomTok are on the line in this explosive season finale. (Disney/Natalie Cass) MAYCI NEELEY

Mayci

I’ll be honest and say that when it comes to Mayci and Mikayla, it’s hard to pick the one who should go at the top. In the end, I decided to put Mayci at the top, and that’s partly because while she doesn’t have an issue calling some people out, she doesn’t always stick up for others. She can make excuses sometimes, but I think that comes from a place of being busy rather than being mean.

Unlike most of the women in the group, she’s focused on growing a business that helps others. She has her Baby Mama supplements business, which saw its grand opening at the end of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, and she focused on involving the women in that, helping to grow her brand as well as growing their brands.

One of the issues I have with her is the way she brings up things and then just leaves others to fall out over it. Granted, she did get in touch with Jenna and help between Jenna and Taylor, although it didn’t quite bring an end to Taylor and Dakota, but at first, she only brought up the confessional, and that was it.

In the second season, she did something similar with Demi’s husband. She shared it with others before taking it to Demi, and then she did nothing to look into the details of that to find out if it was even true. If that was my friend someone sent a message about, I would have gone into deep dive mode.

THE SECRET LIVES OF MORMON WIVES - “The Book of Rumors” - Dakota confronts Mayci, an unexpected guest makes a splash, and the girls’ futures with #MomTok are on the line in this explosive season finale. (Disney/Natalie Cass) MAYCI NEELEY, MIKAYLA MATTHEWS, LAYLA TAYLOR

Mikayla

Finally, Mikayla sits at the top of the list. While she does have her issues with Whitney, she’s able to be civil with her. That’s something that’s important, as she doesn’t always put her opinion and anger out there. This isn’t her being a doormat, but about her finding a way to allow another voice be heard without putting herself in a situation she regrets.

She was also there to help Taylor see the error in her ways after the CMA Awards. Out of all the women, I would have expected Mikayla to hold a bit of a grudge at the way Taylor acted, considering the way she was after the swinging scandal. However, it was like she knew this was just who Taylor was, and she just wanted to be heard about how hurt she was by it and how it came across.

Mikayla looks for ways to support the women in her life, especially when it comes to Mayci. We get to see what #MomTok was supposed to be about through her, especially when it also comes down to working on herself and understanding how her own trauma affects her personally and emotionally. She is a woman to follow for inspiration on social media.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives is available to stream on Hulu.