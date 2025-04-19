Ransom Canyon season 1 episode 10 recap: Staten finally gets justice for Randall

This post contains spoilers from Ransom Canyon season 1 episode 10 from this point forward.

Following the shocking ending of the season's penultimate episode, Cap's death looms large over Ransom Canyon in the season finale. Putting his grief to work, Yancy builds a flowerbed and fountain on the ranch. Staten and Quinn drop by to ask Yancy how Ellie's doing. She's still bedridden with grief. Yancy plans to honor Cap's wish to sell the ranch, but he'll give the money to Ellie and Ruth.

Staten and Quinn arrive at an empty Gracie's to get things back up and running. In a stack of mail, Quinn finds a letter from Austin Water & Power, which asks to recoup their early-stage investment. She owes them $80K or they will pursue legal action. Staten offers to pay the bill, but Quinn doesn't want his help. Later, she talks to Davis about the truth. He's oddly friendly about the matter.

During Cap's memorial service, Ellie decides that Yancy needs to save, not sell, the ranch. Quinn finally talks to Ellie about the state of Gracie's, but she's calm about what the future could bring for the dance hall. Staten shares a different truth with Yancy, that Cap spent years look for him and his mother out of regret about what he did in the past. Staten suggests stepping into his role as a Fuller.

Yancy proposes to Ellie, and she says...

Instead of rushing to save Gracie's, Quinn wonders if it's time to move on and take the offer to play with the New York Philharmonic for six months. The news surprises Staten. Speaking of surprising news, Yancy reveals to Ellie that he's not selling the ranch, but he also asks her to marry him! On the ranch! Tonight! "Are you kidding me right now?" is her response, but it's not exactly a "no." He already has a priest on call ready and waiting for her answer.

The hits keep on coming for Staten as his father makes good on his promise to contest him as sole trustee of the ranch. Staten throws his dad's dad in his face, since Staten's grandfather passed over his own son and chose Staten to run the ranch. Meanwhile, Davis makes one last plea to Yancy to sell Cap's ranch. $22 million! But all Yancy wants is a life with Ellie. Davis stays losing.

Staten makes Quinn's New York decision easy

Quinn informs Ellie that she's decided to take the job in New York, but not as a means to close Gracie's. She's going to make the money they need for the dance hall, and she wants Ellie to come on as an official partner. After their excitement about the future, they throw a party for the town.

During the party, Yancy waits at the ranch house for Ellie's potential arrival. Ellie tells Kai that she's going to marry Yancy, and he of course tries to talk her out of it. She asks him to let her go. As Ellie prepares to attend her own wedding, a woman looking for Yancy reveals that's she's his wife! She stands him up and they don't get married.

Staten and Davis have one last standoff during the party. Davis says all kinds of nonsense to get Staten riled up, and it's when Davis mentions his sister Amalah, Staten's deceased wife, he gets the reaction he wanted. Staten punches him in the face and blurts out Davis' financial problems. Quinn's disappointed in Staten's behavior. They don't speak again. He simply leaves his twine bracelet on the bar. In the final scene, Staten rides his horse high up on the canyon and reflects.

Notes from the ranch:

Lucas drops by to visit Lauren, but she hasn't wanted to see him. He talks to Sheriff Brigman, who's starting to feel bad. Lauren and Lucas talk during the memorial and get back on the same page.

Well... It doesn't last long. Lauren breaks up with Lucas. She's "not ready for something serious." Reid tells Lucas that if he doesn't try to get Lauren back, he will. With that push, Lucas gets on stage and makes an appeal to Lauren on the microphone. His grand romantic gesture works and they tell each other "I love you."

Lauren admits to her father that she overheard his conversation with her mom about Kit. She wants him to do what's right. Sheriff Brigman later arrests his own wife for the death of Randall Kirkland.

Lucas considers all of his college acceptance letters, but he's even more elated when Kit returns home following Margaret's arrest. (Does Lucas know Kit and Lauren's mom were in a relationship?)

Staten's dad speaks on the phone with someone who says he doesn't have grounds to unseat Staten. Just then, Davis enters the car with his black eye. Looks like their plan worked and Staten fell right into it.

