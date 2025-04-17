Ransom Canyon season 1 episode 2 recap: Staten disavows Quinn's power move

This post contains spoilers from Ransom Canyon season 1 episode 2 from this point forward.

Following their argument in the first episode, Ransom Canyon episode 2 opens with Staten walking right into Quinn's house to ask about the tractor and acting like nothing else happened. He doesn't try to smooth things over, truly lacking any social awareness whatsoever. Quinn leaves to deliver her soap in town.

Staten brings the cart part he found at Randall's crash site to a mechanic, who identifies it as a piece of fender from a '70s Ford pickup truck. Unfortunately, the part can't be traced to any registrations to a singular F-series in Texas. He's not going to let the seemingly impossible task of finding this one truck get him down, though.

While Quinn and Ellie deliver soap to vendors, Ellie wants to become business partners to grow Gracie's. Davis bumps into them and surprises Quinn with a CD he purchased at one of her shows he attended in New York. Later, Yancy suggests to Ellie that the Austin Water & Power company's pipeline could be the answer to their money problems.

Sure, he's not going to quit on finding the truck that was at the scene of Randall's death, but Staten does allow the stress to get to best of him. He gets drunk and sings Hootie & the Blowfish at Gracie's. Quinn takes him home and puts him to bed with a glass of water and aspirin on his bedside. He's pitiful and touches her leg, but she leaves. In the morning, he wakes up with a hangover and his father in his house.

Staten's new lead and Yancy's real identity

Staten's father is a senator and drops into town to have a fundraiser for his reelection campaign. Let's just say there's no love lost between Staten and his father, at least on Staten's side. Before the fundraiser, Cap lends Yancy a suit that belonged to his late son Lincoln, who died in the war. During the fundraiser, Davis joins him and Cap for a toast to Lincoln. Let's not forget that Yancy's working with Davis on something! Kai (Justin Johnson Cortez) might be onto him, though...

Quinn arrives to the fundraiser with Davis, much to the quiet devastation of Staten, though he'd never admit it. He takes Quinn aside and finally apologizes for his behavior at the hospital and Gracie's, but she insists that he doesn't owe her anything. But his dad might. Ellie and Quinn speak with Senator Kirkland and Adam Allen about the pipeline and Austin Water & Power's investment in Gracie's. Quinn's assured there's no catch or strings and agrees to the deal.

After Senator Kirkland's toast, Adam Allen from Austin Water & Power announces his investment in Gracie's. Staten openly and loudly says that Quinn's making a mistaking. Again, he makes a whole scene at Quinn's expense. She chugs her glass of wine, hovers over him with a biting remark, and leaves with Davis. Yancy asks Cap about Staten, and he gets to talking about his own family. He reveals that his wife Ruth has dementia and lives in a home.

Davis drops Quinn off at home and tells her that he's proud of her for standing up for herself. He knows that Staten's still grieving but makes sure she knows that she "lost people, too." The next day, Jake (Tatanka Means) gives Staten the good news that he spoke with a chop shop in Bandera who scrubbed a blue F-series a year ago. That's enough to take to the sheriff. Yancy stops by to meet with Ruth, where he reveals that he's her grandson... Lincoln's son. This changes everything.

Notes from the ranch:

Lauren's mom promises her that she'll do better and makes a big breakfast to share together. Before Lauren leaves for the fundraiser, he mother's drunk and says hurtful things to her.

After her father's demand, Lauren hasn't been texting Lucas back, but he keeps things moving by starting his job on Staten's ranch. Unfortunately, Lucas has to bail his brother Kit out of jail. Kit still believes that their dad will come back, but Lucas doesn't.

Lucas works the fundraiser and hates seeing Lauren and Reid together. He chases after her and kisses her, but she still leaves the party with Reid. When Lauren gets home, there's a note on the table. Her mom left.

Throughout the episode, Quinn received a voicemail and ignored calls from Katherine Bullock, who offers her an audition.

