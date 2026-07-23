Ransom Canyon season 2 episode 1 recap: A pregnancy, a proposal, and big secrets

It's time to throw on your cowboy boots and hats! We're finally back on the ranch for Ransom Canyon season 2, and the first episode doesn't waste a moment to kick up some drama. When we left the characters last season, Staten (Josh Duhamel) and Quinn (Minka Kelly) called it quits as she headed off to New York City, and Yancy's (Jack Schumacher) secret wife rolled into town.

Ransom Canyon season 2 episode 1 opens with Quinn (and Biscuit!) returning home from her six-month stay in New York City for her job playing piano for the philharmonic. As for Staten, he's officially been unseated as the head of Double K by his father Sam (Brett Cullen), who lost his last election. None of the guys on Staten's team appreciate working under Sam.

After Jake (Tatanka Means) teases Staten about his latest hook up, he also reveals to Staten that Quinn is back from New York. When Quinn's sister Angie (Lauren Glazier) pays a visit, she brings along their mother Claire (Patricia Clarkson) as a surprise. While taking her SAT test, Lauren (Lizzy Greene) panics from anxiety and doesn't even finish like the rest of her classmates.

RANSOM CANYON SEASON 2. Josh Duhamel as Staten in Episode 201 of Ransom Canyon Season 2 | Cr. Jeff Neumann/Netflix © 2025

What happened to Davis and Reid in Ransom Canyon?

While walking through town on the way to Gracie's, Quinn notices that a number of other nearby businesses have gone out of business. Thankfully, the dance hall is still thriving, if not more packed than ever. Ellie (Marianly Tejada) explains that the pipeline coming to Ransom Canyon from Austin Water and Power caused multiple ranches to cash in and sell out, including Davis.

Apparently, he and Paula Jo got back together after he took the money from his sale and moved back to Austin. Reid's also attending Texas A&M University. (That's the reason provided for the characters being written out as Eoin Macken and Andrew Liner are no longer in the series.) Quinn isn't worried about what Staten's been up to, and Ellie's hard to read about her situation with Yancy.

Speaking of Yancy, he's frustrated to still be living with Sidney (Heidi Grace Engerman) six months later. He offered her a place to stay while she hid out after a con gone bad in exchange for a divorce. Finally, she agrees to get out of his hair, and he insists that his relationship with Ellie is over because of her. He's still angry that their marriage, which was fake, was never annulled like he believed.

RANSOM CANYON SEASON 2. Heidi Grace Engerman as Sidney in Episode 201 of Ransom Canyon Season 2 | Cr. Jeff Neumann/Netflix © 2025

Did Yancy and Ellie break up?

Jumping back into work at Quinn, she runs into Staten, who nearly retreated when he first spotted her. Their first face to face isn't as awkward as you'd think until Staten brings up their need to have a conversation, causing Quinn to bite back about him not calling her once in six months. She claims she's over their relationship and that they should listen to the universe's signs.

As it turns out, Yancy wasn't telling Sidney the truth. He and Ellie are still together and have been for the past six months. Yancy opted to keep their relationship a secret from Sidney to prevent her from using the knowledge against them in any way. Ellie is desperate to find a way to get Sidney gone for good. (Mind you, they have this conversation while in the bathtub together.)

Kit's (Casey W. Johnson) building a catio when Lucas (Garrett Wareing) comes home from school. When Kit asks Lucas to put in a good word for him with Staten to get a job at Double K, Lucas refuses because of his connection to Randall's death. Meanwhile, Staten's plan is to let his dad ruin Double K so he can win the next trustee vote. He also bites the bullet and attends Quinn's welcome party.

Lauren and Kit have the same fears about Lucas

Before her welcome home party, Quinn takes an unexpected phone call from a real estate agent about selling her house and farm. Turns out, as the owner of the property, Claire wants to sell now before Ransom Canyon sinks further into financial ruin. She wants a quick sale while the market is still feasible and also wants to push Quinn back to New York City. Claire might have more surprises.

Sidney attends the welcome party, much to the disappointment of Yancy and Ellie. Staten catches up with Quinn's mom while nursing a whisky at the bar while Quinn runs into Staten's dad and throws his election results in his face among other things. Staten overhears and gives his approval. Yancy stops Sidney from stealing a man's wallet and again pleads for a divorce. Ellie's right: She wants Yancy back.

Lucas confronts Lauren about her SAT test when her friend tells him the truth, but she seems to have another worry about Lucas's commitment to optimism about their future. Even though Sam clears a room, Kit uses this to his advantage and advocates to the former senator for a job at Double K, repackaging covering up Randall's death for loyalty. Kit promises his loyalty to Sam, not Staten.

RANSOM CANYON SEASON 2. (L to R) Lauren Glazier as Angie O'Grady, Marianly Tejada as Ellie, and Patricia Clarkson as Claire O’Grady in Episode 201 of Ransom Canyon Season 2 | Cr. Jeff Neumann/Netflix © 2025

Yancy and Ellie's baby secret and Quinn's proposal

Yancy promises to Ellie that Sidney understands that they have no future, but Sidney happens to catch them in a comprising position in Ellie's office. Not only does Sidney know that they are still together, but she also knows that Ellie is pregnant. Lauren steals a bottle from the bar and sits outside. Kit joins her as they share their common concerns about holding Lucas back.

Sidney quickly reveals to Yancy that she knows about the pregnancy and she will use that against him in the divorce to take half of Fuller Ranch. Staten and Quinn finally have their conversation, and he admits that he misses her and regrets not calling her. Before she can break some news to him about a secret from NYC, Biscuit brings her a note. She goes outside to the gazebo as the note instructs her.

Claire pulls Angie and Ellie outside to watch as Quinn reunites with Oliver (Ben Robson), her boyfriend from New York. He had connected with her mom about the surprise party and that's how he ended up in Ransom Canyon. He wants her to come back to New York with him, but that's not all. He presents a ring and asks her to marry him. Unfortunately, Staten was outside to witness the proposal, too.

Watch Ransom Canyon only on Netflix.