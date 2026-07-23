Ransom Canyon season 2 episode 2 recap: Quinn's million-dollar idea

After the first episode of Ransom Canyon season 2, you're likely to still have your jaw on the floor. The season premiere episode dropped some big reveals at our feet. Yancy and Ellie are still together, keeping their relationship and pregnancy from his estranged wife Sidney, who finds these things out anyway. Staten's still in love with Quinn, but she was proposed to by her new boyfriend Oliver. Ah!

Ransom Canyon season 2 episode 2 begins with Quinn walking through her lavender fields while Staten sits at a diner booth alone. Quinn later joins him when she arrives separately. Considering what happened the night before, you could cut the tension with a knife. She apologizes to him for Oliver's surprise arrival and existence at all, which was the news she was probably going to share.

Quinn isn't wearing a ring because she doesn't know what to say and wasn't planning for a proposal to even happen. Staten thinks it's creepy that Oliver flew all the way out to profess his love, and Quinn bites back that it's what he should have done. Ouch. Back at home, she rejoins Oliver in bed. He's happy to give her time to think over her decision, but that might not be the full truth.

RANSOM CANYON, SEASON 2. (L to R) Minka Kelly as Quinn and Ben Robson as Oliver in Episode 202 of Ransom Canyon Season 2 | Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2026

Yancy gets an unexpected land investment

Sidney vows to Yancy to be his "nightmare," but he promises that he's taking out a second mortgage to provide her with "going away" money. Dan (Philip Winchester) comes home from visiting Lauren's mom, which inspires Lauren to finally consider visiting her mom in prison. Lucas learns that Kit got a job at Double K when he parks the truck instead of dropping him off. Lucas isn't happy.

When Jake pushes back to Sam about his plans and Sam shuts him down, Lucas tries his hand at advocating for the land. As Sam's new right-hand man, Kit's called on to put his brother "on a leash." Staten's no more excited to learn that Kit has joined the team than Lucas is at the new order. The mood at Double K isn't going to get better now that there's a clear divide.

Yancy's trip to the bank isn't as uncomplicated as he imagined. He learned that Cap bought a plot of land before his death and Yancy owes six months of property taxes. While checking it out with Staten, they discover the land to be next to worthless, leaving questions about why Cap would make this investment. The stakes for Yancy are incredibly high and rising.

Kit pushes Lucas as Lauren pulls away

Quinn comes home to find Oliver's bags packed. He also needs time to think, so he's heading back home to New York. She plainly tells him that he's staying in Ransom. She takes him outside on the porch to hear the sounds of nature on her farm, and they have sex right then and there. Still, she's no closer to accepting his marriage proposal.

Lucas continues to hold a grudge against his brother, but Kit tries to smooth things over. He explains how his role beside Sam is good for them, like keeping Sam from firing him. Lucas has a very noble but reckless desire to be and do good, but Kit wants him to look out for himself and that means not ruffling Sam's feathers. Lucas wants to join Lauren visiting her mom, but she doesn't let him.

Staten and Sam can't see eye to eye about anything: Yancy, the cattle auction, Kit, and the list just continues. Lucas warns Yancy that Sam's undercutting other ranchers to get cattle for cheap at the auction. Quinn continues to help Oliver see the charms of Ransom Canyon but reveals that her mom wants to sell the farm. He agrees to stay patient while she figures out what to do about... everything.

RANSOM CANYON, SEASON 2. Garrett Wareing as Lucas in Episode 202 of Ransom Canyon Season 2 | Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2026

Staten battles his dad at the cattle auction

Before Sam can steal Yancy's cattle at a low premium, Staten arrives to run up the bid and his plan works. Sam gives up and Staten wins the cattle, but he was doing it to prove a point and help out Yancy. He doesn't even want the cows. Kit approaches some of his guys to help Sam at Double K, but he leaves his friends to pretend to be Lauren's boyfriend when an older man hits on her at the bar.

She tells him that she didn't even make it to visit her mom. She's still mad, but she also feels bad for her mom. Instead of drinking away her sorrows, Kit invites her to play a game of pool, which she wins. He also calls her out about her shoulder injury. They get a little too close for comfort and some sparks start flying. Oliver doesn't make Quinn's decision any easier as he performs at the dance hall.

Yancy pushes Staten to fight for Quinn if she's what he really wants. Staten returns the favor by fighting for his newfound land investment. Cap bought it for a reason. When Yancy spots "oil supply co." painted on a nearby wall, he gets an idea for how to get rid of Sidney. Staten and Oliver have an awkward introduction that, thankfully for them both, doesn't last long.

Quinn and Yancy dream up big plans

Oliver is taken aback about the story the band told him about Johnny Cash playing the dance hall in the '60s when his tour bus broke down. Quinn remembers that the dance hall building, which used to be an oil factory, was a destination for musicians. They're both inspired by their revelation. Lucas texts Lauren when Kit comes home, but he leaves the room. Lauren doesn't respond.

Staten joins Quinn in her office for a drink as she explains her "million-dollar idea." She wants to plan an ongoing music festival that will financially fuel the town for many, many years. She'll use the first of her proceeds to buy her farm. He apologizes for how he behaved at the diner and takes Yancy's advice to fight for her. She's not receptive, but he's not deterred. He has time.

Yancy takes Sidney out on the new land and tells her they're pulling one more job on Sam. He explains that they will convince him that there's oil, "black gold," on the land and take him for a huge profit. They both walk away with a large sum of cash. Despite clearly being hesitant to trust Yancy, Sidney's definitely going to agree. But there's no doubt Yancy has another trick up his sleeve.

Watch Ransom Canyon only on Netflix.