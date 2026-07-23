Ransom Canyon season 2 episode 3 recap: Staten makes his biggest play for Quinn

Following a premiere full of surprising reveals, Ransom Canyon season 2 has gotten off to a hot start. Quinn's still mulling over Oliver's proposal while planning her music festival idea and fielding Staten's continued efforts to fight for her. Meanwhile, Yancy scored big with Staten's help and now has an idea of how to use Cap's land investment to con Sam and get rid of Sidney. Easier said than done.

Ransom Canyon season 2 episode 3 begins with Yancy explaining the con to Ellie as Sidney seemingly stalks Sam. Now that their secrets are out in the open, Yancy and Ellie don't hide from Sidney as they talk through the con. Sidney thinks she can seduce Sam using "sad divorcee" as her angle. Sadly, Quinn's striking out on booking musicians for her festival.

Quinn's forced to call Mary Lou, a music manager she knows and her former high school bully, for some help. Ellie reveals that Mary Lou and Staten were recently on a date and that she and Kai (Justin Johnson Cortez) have fallen out since Yancy proposed. Quinn catches up with Staten at the diner again to ask about Mary Lou Daniels to chat about Ransompalooza (working title).

Staten agrees to fall on the sword and accompany Mary Lou to some homecoming parade she always begs him to go to, talk up Quinn, and bring him to Gracie's after for Quinn to seal the deal. She thanks him for being willingly to do that for her and looks a little bit charmed, too.

RANSOM CANYON, SEASON 2. (L to R) Minka Kelly as Quinn and Ben Robson as Oliver in Episode 203 of Ransom Canyon Season 2 | Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2026

Oliver's jealousy about Staten is rising

During school, Lauren tries to be honest to Lucas about how she's feeling when they're interrupted by homecoming court announcements. She doesn't make the cut for queen, but Lucas makes the running for king. The divide between them continues to get bigger. At Gracie's later, Lucas is sitting with all the popular kids on homecoming court. Quinn offers Lauren to be there for her.

Claire and Oliver share a bottle of wine and some laughs when Quinn returns home. Quinn insists to her mother that she's going to buy the farm from her. Oliver isn't excited to hear about Staten lending his help with the music festival arrangements, but he remains supportive. The trio attends the homecoming game to support her nephew, and Oliver pulls Quinn away to kiss under the bleachers.

The homecoming parade begins and we meet Mary Lou (Bridget Regan) as Staten stands by her side on the field. Claire intercepts the phone of Kai's new partner Andrews to put Angie's number in... or maybe her own? Either way, he seems on board. Yancy and Sidney make a slight scene with Sam in earshot and he overhears her threat about his land. Kai also hears the pregnancy news.

Homecoming pushes Lauren and Kit closer together

Ellie's not happy that Sidney went off script and mentioned her pregnancy, causing an actual fight between her and Yancy. When the homecoming parade is over, Mary Lou accepts Staten's invitation to Gracie's. Staten's called in to break up a fight between Kit and his friends and the old Double K crew, who have been fired by Sam in favor of the new team he assembled.

Lucas wins homecoming king as Lauren watches from the sidelines. He hosts the after party at his house and he celebrates as, again, Lauren watches from the sidelines. Lauren catches up with Kit about the trouble at Double K, including his potential shiner, and it's clear that the sparks between them are still present. It's going to get worse if they continue to be friends.

Oliver expresses his concerns about Staten to Quinn, but she insists that while she will always love him, that ship has sailed. (Has it?) Sidney continues to play up her marital problems when she sits next to Sam at the bar. Kai finally talks to Ellie, and he congratulates her on becoming a mother. She assures him that the "situation" with Yancy isn't what it looks like.

RANSOM CANYON SEASON 2. (L to R) Lizzy Greene as Lauren and Casey W. Johnson as Kit in Episode 203 of Ransom Canyon Season 2 | Cr. Jeff Neumann/Netflix © 2025

Yancy and Sidney's con on Sam gets a twist from Ellie

Staten finds Jake packing his things, and he's optimistic that in a few weeks, Sam will be voted off by the board and promises to figure everything out. Back at the bar, Sam's busy getting wooed Sidney, but he clocks her using him as a mark, which she did not see coming. As Mary Lou makes her exit, Quinn gets the courage to speak with her about the music festival.

She bravely asks Mary Lou to work on the first Ransom Canyon music festival together, and to Quinn's surprise, Mary Lou agrees to talk over plans and details on Monday. As for what Kit wanted to show Lauren, they continue bonding while hanging out with his cat, Mr. Scratch. When they hear a commotion outside, they find a drunk Lucas running around in his underwear.

He immediately vomits at their feet and they work together to get him in bed. The way Kit watches Lauren sitting with Lucas, it's obvious that he is so down bad for his brother's girlfriend. Oliver watches as Staten and Quinn laugh and joke about landing Mary Lou. Claire gives Oliver words of wisdom to make sure he doesn't lose Quinn to Staten.

Sam talks to Ellie at the bar and suggests there's something bigger going on between Yancy and Sidney. As the pair argue in the back, Ellie arrives to inform them that Sam took the bait. He might not have bit when it came to Sidney's advances, but their public fight worked and he believes they're sitting on something big. Ellie offers to reel Sam in and take the con home. Well, that's a twist.

Watch Ransom Canyon only on Netflix.