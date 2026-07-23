Ransom Canyon season 2 episode 4 recap: Yancy and Ellie reach a turning point

So far in Ransom Canyon season 2, Yancy has had quite the headache brewing thanks to his fake ex-wife Sidney returning and looking to reignite their former flame. But they are finally working on the same side in order to work their last con on Sam Kirkland, and now Ellie's joining the team to finish the job. These probably aren't the fireworks Quinn was hoping to have for the music festival.

Ransom Canyon season 2 episode 4 begins with Quinn walking right into Staten's house and finding him walking out of the shower without a shirt on. It's an awkward greeting, but they manage their way through it as Quinn asks him about his father firing his team. She offers her help and he does the same because their troubles trouble each other. Their friendship era has started?

Yancy doesn't want Ellie involved in the grift out of fear that things could go wrong, but she's adamant that she's able to work Sam. Tensions between Kit and Lucas couldn't be worse since Kit has essentially become his boss. Kit accidentally reveals that Sam's in Baton Rouge, which Lucas immediately runs to tell Staten. Sam might not trust Kit after this slip up.

RANSOM CANYON, SEASON 2. Patricia Clarkson as Claire O’Grady in Episode 204 of Ransom Canyon Season 2 | Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2026

Yancy and Sidney train Ellie for her first con

Staten's Uncle Joely is in Baton Rouge, and that makes him sure that Sam is lobbying for votes to remain the trustee of Double K. This information allows Staten to run interference and make sure his family knows how Sam has been ruining the ranch. Claire and Oliver plan a dinner party with the family, and Oliver's jealousy leads him to invite Staten for dinner.

Lucas confronts Lauren at school for keeping things from him, and they accuse each other of being busy (Lucas) and distant (Lauren). Sidney calls Yancy out on his fear that Ellie running a con will impact her goodness. The pressure's on at Gracie's since the timeline for the music festival has moved up to seven weeks since Mary Lou booked a headliner with limited availability.

Quinn and Ellie push Lauren to put her drawing skills on display for a promotional poster on top of working on social media marketing at school. Yancy agrees to let Ellie work the con on Sam if she can prove she's up to it with a smaller job. Oliver pays a visit to Staten to invite him to dinner, which he agrees to despite Staten's hard exterior. He also asks to bring a plus one.

Yancy and Sidney take Ellie to the Silver Dollar bar to train her in the art of the con. They choose a mark at the bar for Ellie to play a damsel in distress act on for a score. Quinn feels the anxiety when Staten arrives for the dinner party with Dan, who he obviously brought as a possible date for Angie. Unfortunately, she's trying to work things out with her ex-husband Derek.

Staten's ego takes a hit when Biscuit runs right past him and jumps up on Oliver. Back at the bar, Ellie strikes out with mark after mark. Yancy and Sidney give her a confidence boost and point out her strength of actually liking people. Lauren arrives at Lucas' and finds that he planned them a movie date night. Unfortunately, Bella's love triangle debacle in Twilight hits close to home for Lauren.

RANSOM CANYON, SEASON 2. (L to R) Lizzy Greene as Lauren and Garrett Wareing as Lucas in Episode 204 of Ransom Canyon | Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2026

Oliver asks Staten an important favor for Quinn

The O'Grady family dinner party continues to wear on Staten, especially when Oliver surprises Quinn with her favorite charcuterie board from a restaurant in New Jersey. Staten forces himself to sit through the story of how Quinn and Oliver met, and he once again strikes out with Biscuit. When Oliver asks how Staten and Quinn met, Staten lies and says he doesn't remember.

Ellie picks her new mark and uses her strength of listening to people to win him over. Yancy watches on, and like Sidney told him earlier, he seems to like what he sees. Before dinner even starts, the mood around the table gets tense as Angie bites back at Derek, and Staten calls Oliver out when he tries to run interference. Sadly, the enchiladas are burned to a crisp.

Finally, Staten and Oliver pick a fight with each other, but Quinn puts an end to their bickering. Staten compares meeting Quinn to taking his first breath. He doesn't remember the moment he met her because he can't remember his life without her. After he shares this sentiment, Quinn tearfully asks Staten to leave. A major shift just happened that can't be taken back.

On the bright side, Lauren and Lucas clear the air during their date night and get back to where they were before. However, they're interrupted when Kit storms in to confront Lucas about spilling the beans about Baton Rouge. They're both on the outs with Sam, and Kit's second guessing looking out for Lucas. Their relationship has reached its biggest crossroads.

Quinn has an honest conversation with her mother about her dilemma with Oliver and Staten. Can she be in love with two people? Staten learns that he missed out on a vote, but his bad night gets worse when Oliver drops by. He calls Staten poison and accuses him of slowing Quinn down. Oliver asks Staten to once and for all let Quinn go. The next day, he hits the trail on his horse.

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