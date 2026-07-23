Ransom Canyon season 2 episode 5 recap: Lucas witnesses a betrayal firsthand

Based on the ending of Ransom Canyon season 2 episode 4, a number of the show's central couples remain at a very tender place at the halfway point of the season. Yancy and Ellie overcame the hurtle of her first con, Lauren and Lucas are on the same page (though she's crushing on Kit), and then there's Quinn, still caught between Oliver and Staten after their disaster of a dinner party.

Ransom Canyon season 2 episode 5 picks up with Staten out on his land after taking off on his horse at the end of episode 4. He left town to live off the land and has quickly become the topic of gossip around town. In Staten's absence, Quinn has clearly become more smitten with Oliver, though she's still mulling over her proposal decision and what that means for her future.

Lauren finds herself at the center of Lucas and Kit's feud since the brothers can do nothing but bite each others' heads off. Oliver steals Quinn away on a date, and they break into the Lone Star theater, which has been abandoned for years. She has a lot of childhood memories in the theater, and Oliver tuned the piano that's still on the stage. Caught up in the heat of the moment, they have sex.

RANSOM CANYON, SEASON 2. (L to R) Minka Kelly as Quinn, Lauren Glazier as Angie O'Grady, and Marianly Tejada as Ellie in Episode 205 of Ransom Canyon Season 2 | Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2026

Quinn and Oliver's last chance goes awry

Sam returns to town and sidles up to the bar for banter with Ellie, who gets to work on her con and getting into his good graces. Yancy wants to hold back on the con so quickly, but Sidney and Ellie agree that there's no turning back. Quinn's surprised when Oliver tells her that he would move to Ransom Canyon to be with her, but he's frustrated that she's still dragging her feet.

Their moment is ruined when Oliver calls her bluff on still being hung up on Staten, whether she's willing to realize it or admit it. Lauren looks for Lucas at Double K but finds Kit. Their flirtatious banter is much easier and different than with Lucas. She asks Kit to model as the cowboy for her music festival poster drawing. He expresses his regret about messing things up with Lucas.

Lucas has been hiding away at school on a Sunday, but he runs into Ashley (Jennifer Ens), who he opens up to about feeling frustrated in his relationships with Kit and Lauren. They have the same reservations about being happy around Lauren because of the year she's had. The pair smoke a joint together outside. Like Lauren and Kit, their connection seems easy.

When Lauren presents her poster for the No Place Like Home festival, Quinn has an emotional reaction as her decision still weighs on her heart. Out in the woods, Staten gets a fright when a man holds a knife to his throat. It's his younger half-brother Levi (Steve Howey), who has been out of his life for years. Staten wants Levi to come back to help vote against their dad at Double K.

Lucas witnesses Lauren and Kit giving in to temptation

To bring the con on Sam home, Yancy and Sidney phoned a friend (Rob Huebel) to pose as a potential buyer for Fuller Ranch. Sam immediately sees through Ellie and Yancy's scheme to get rid of Sidney, but it's all part of the con for Ellie to put her trust in Sam. Ellie gives Yancy the signal to send Bob Gaines in to chat with Sam. Kai and Andrews keep an eye on Sidney as she walks around the bar.

Lauren arrives at Lucas' to share her excitement about the poster, but she finds Kit in his room taking his cat out of Lucas' closet. But surprise, Mr. Scratch (well, Mrs. Scratch) had kittens. Kai pulls Sidney aside for a drink and conversation. After hearing what he heard at the homecoming game, he's clearly onto to her. He makes a call for someone to look into Sidney Grey's past.

Sam calls out Ellie for lying about Yancy meeting with buyers, turning his phone on her to reveal he looked up Bob Gaines. He's the head of an oil company and knows they found oil. He wants in. Ellie looks distressed. Is she regretting this lie? Lauren and Kit cozy up to the kittens as they talk about Lauren's poster. They give in to the moment and kiss, which Lucas witnesses from outside.

Kai makes a shocking discovery about Sidney

Instead of barging in to confront them, he leaves. Lucas doesn't watch long enough to see their regret and Lauren immediately rush away. After their encounter at the theater, Oliver and Quinn sharing a parting kiss as his cab arrives to see him back off to New York. They have officially broken up. Once he leaves, Quinn floats in the pond on her property.

Staten and Levi continue to reminisce while camping together, but Levi starts to question Staten's intentions for asking him for a vote. Staten offers that it's their home, though it's never been Levi's home. Levi shares a touching story that ends with this revelation: Home is a person, not a place. Levi promises an answer in the morning, but when Staten wakes up Levi is gone.

In the morning, Andrews gives Kai a report on Katheryn Beatrice Lockwood, the "Katie B" from New Orleans that Sidney mentioned and who happens to be a person of interest in a homicide investigation. However, when Kai places the person of interest report on the bulletin board, the photo of Katie B is Sidney. There's a lot more to Sidney's history than possibly even Yancy knows.

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