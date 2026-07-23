Ransom Canyon season 2 episode 6 recap: Quinn spends a drunken night with Staten

We're only two episodes away from the Ransom Canyon season 2 finale and things are beginning to heat up. In the previous episode, Quinn's decision between Oliver and Staten was essentially made for her when Oliver broke things off, and Lucas learned the truth about Lauren and Kit's connection when he saw them kissing. Not to mention, Sidney still has secrets she's keeping from Yancy.

Ransom Canyon season 2 episode 6 begins with Staten meeting up with Sam, who already knows that Staten met up with Levi. Because it's what he would have done. When Sam tells Staten that he doesn't have the votes to beat him, Staten rides home. Claire tries to talk to Quinn about her relationship with Oliver ending and feels better when Quinn assures her it's not about Staten.

Lauren and Kit haven't seen or heard from Lucas, momentarily concerned that he might have seen their kiss, but they brush it off. Kai calls Ellie to meet up about the revelation that Sidney's a person of interest and picks up Lucas on the side of the road. Staten asks Quinn not to marry Oliver and he's thrilled when she reveals they broke up. He joins her on the road to Tuberville.

RANSOM CANYON SEASON 2. Josh Duhamel as Staten in Episode 206 of Ransom Canyon Season 2 | Cr. Jeff Neumann/Netflix © 2025

Yancy, Ellie, and Sidney plan the next phase of their con

Ellie and Yancy take a meeting with Sam to go over business plans for the land that supposedly contains oil. They make a deal on $8 million for the drilling and 50% of the profit, and Sam sets a time for a surveyor to look over the land. That's definitely a wrinkle in their plan. Lauren finds Lucas at school, but he's short with her and very clearly mad. She's unsure what's going on.

To help cover their tracks, Ellie and Sidney steal Sam's phone to get the number for Jim Gantry, the geological analyst he called after their meeting. While Ellie and Yancy attend their ultrasound, and learn that they're having a girl, Sidney works on turning Gantry. On their road trip, Quinn very casually gives Staten the runaround, making him work to get back in her good graces.

When Ellie and Yancy come home, Sidney informs them that Jim is in the bedroom. He's passed out on the bed after Sidney roofied him twice. Yancy takes his car keys and heads to his truck at the Silver Dollar. Lucas confronts Lauren, finally revealing that he knows she kissed Kit. He breaks up with her and asks her to leave with "like mother, like daughter" as his harsh parting words.

Unfortunately, when Staten and Quinn hit the road back to Ransom, Quinn's car won't start. With the only garage not open until the morning, they're forced to get a hotel room. Ellie drops Yancy off at Jim's truck and he asks an old friend Freddie for help. Whatever they're doing, it's very illegal as they break the fence at Gantry wearing dark clothing and spray painting security cameras.

Staten and Quinn share some truths

Quinn and Staten have loosened up with some drinks from the minibar and play truth or drink, chatting about high school memories and Staten's visit with Levi. Finally, he asks why she didn't choose to marry Oliver, but instead of telling the truth, she drinks. Lucas waits for Kit to come home and rushes outside to punch him the face. When Kit doesn't hit back, he grabs a bag and leaves.

Staten reopens the conversation about why their attempts at a relationship never work. He also admits that he wrote her a letter before she left for Juilliard and asked her not to go. Even though he left it for her, she never received it ($10 says her mom found it and hid it). Quinn's overwhelmed by the revelation, and with all the drinking, she goes to bed rather than continuing to talk.

The next morning, Staten sneaks outside to fix the part in Quinn's car that he purposely damaged to keep her overnight to talk. She's instantly mad that he kept her away from work and made up the story about the love letter (though it's not made up). Yancy's friend Freddie stands in as Jim's "nephew" for the surveyor meeting with Sam. Sidney's back home with Jim when Kai drops by.

Quinn learns the truth about Staten's letter

He cuts to the chase with his knowledge that she's a person of interest in a murder investigation, and she insists that she already talked to the New Orleans PD. She shows him out with bravado, but it's clear that her secrets are closing in. Jim wakes up and Sidney quickly blackmails him with photos to eventually inform Sam that his company had a faulty reading on the land.

Once the con has been completed, Ellie's starting to feel overwhelming guilt about what they have done and who they'e hurting in the process. Staten and Quinn return to her house, but she refuses to hear his apologies. Back in her house, Quinn asks her mother if Staten brought her a letter all those years ago. Bingo! Claire took the letter and sent him away when he came back later.

Claire wouldn't let Quinn make decisions for her life based on Staten. She didn't want Quinn to end up like her mother, even if that wasn't her choice to make. She did it out of love, but it's a complicated concept and reality for Quinn to consider. Staten and Yancy end up at the Silver Dollar together to put their worries into a beer. As the episode ends, it's revealed Lucas and Ashley slept together.

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