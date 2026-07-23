Ransom Canyon season 2 episode 7 recap: There's no place like home

There's only one episode left of Ransom Canyon season 2, and the previous episode laid the groundwork for a tense penultimate episode. Quinn was forced to spend the night with Staten in a motel, which unearthed a secret from the past about their relationship. Not to mention, Lucas finally ended things with Lauren, but he ultimately had a dalliance (to borrow a word from Ellie) of his own.

Ransom Canyon season 2 episode 7 begins with Lucas completely naked and spraying himself with a hose outside in a barn. (Don't worry, the horse saw more than we did, but there's still nudity.) Since leaving home after catching Lauren and Kit kissing, Lucas has been crashing on Staten's couch, and he finally has questions Lucas isn't willing to answer yet.

Kai catches up with Sidney at the bar, and he reveals his intention to put Yancy behind bars. Sidney's confident that he has nothing on Yancy, but Sam's at the other end of the bar. Outside, Kai handcuffs Sidney and forces her to spill the beans. She reveals that Yancy wanted a divorce and she wanted cash, that's why they went for the con. Now, Sidney's forced to follow through nabbing Yancy.

RANSOM CANYON SEASON 2. Garrett Wareing as Lucas in Episode 207 of Ransom Canyon Season 2 | Cr. Jeff Neumann/Netflix © 2025

Staten comes to Quinn's rescue

Ellie realizes that she forgot to cap the ticket sales after Thomas Rhett was announced, which means there are 2,000 extra guest attending the festival. It's a downside because their permits only allow so many people. Their new plan is to move the festival from Gracie's, but Quinn won't ask Staten to hold the event at Double K. Quinn strikes out with the first person she asks and Staten overhears.

He offers Double K to Quinn, but she doesn't want to be "in his pocket." He follows her to her car and continues to fight for her despite her insistence that it hurts too much to keep reopening the wound. Meanwhile, Yancy and Ellie have decided on the name Isabella for their daughter, still unaware of the drama that lies ahead with Sidney. Quinn pulls Lauren aside when she sees she's hurting.

She offers some wisdom about being torn between two men and cheers her up with the finished version of her poster for the music festival. Quinn's advice for Lauren makes her realize that she can ask Staten for help. He takes care of moving the equipment from town square to Double K, using his team and others from around town to help with the set up and stage building.

Lucas crashes out over Lauren and Kit

Yancy receives the $8 million dollars, but he has a change of heart and wants to give the money back. Sidney fights against him and tells him to put her half into the account Sam gave her. To prove her point, she plays a game of chicken with the divorce papers, threatening to bury him if he doesn't wire the money. Yancy does as she asks and wires the $4 million to the account and he gets his divorce.

Before Sidney leaves, she foffers a final apology, which Yancy accepts. Maybe he shouldn't be so forgiving yet. Lauren and Kit catch up while setting up for the festival, and they both agree that their feelings for each other haven't gone away and are real. Lucas empties his truck and rushes away before Staten can get an explanation, which Quinn provides with every detail.

Staten avoids having a longer conversation with Quinn than necessary when it seems like she's about to share something deep. Later that night, the No Place Like Home goes off without a hitch as the town gathers to watch Thomas Rhett play. Lauren and Kit watch the show together and dance, so it's probably a good thing that Lucas left when he did.

How Yancy out-conned the con artist

Kai and Sam spot Yancy arriving at the festival and they quickly zero in on him. As she drive out of town, Sidney halts to a stop in her car with a sudden realization hitting her conscience. Yancy informs Ellie that their worries are behind them just as Kai and Sam approach and explain the situation. In actuality, Kai and Sam were helping Yancy get rid of Sidney per Staten's request.

The whole group celebrates getting away with their con of the con as Sidney walks behind them and watches them all with their drinks in the air. Understanding washes over her. The grifter was grifted. Ellie decides to go home early to rest while Yancy stays at the festival to celebrate. Staten and Quinn clear the air, which includes Staten telling her that he's letting her go for the last time.

Lucas walks outside of the Silver Dollar after having a drink, but before he can start the ignition of his truck, a cop pulls up beside him with their lights on. Back at the festival, Dan watches Lauren dancing with Kit with worry on his face. While getting ready for bed at home, Ellie's startled by an obvious intruder. It's Sidney. Outside, Sidney threatens Ellie until she falls off the porch.

Watch Ransom Canyon only on Netflix.