Ransom Canyon season 2 episode 8 recap: Who ends up together... and who doesn't?

The finale of Ransom Canyon season 2 has quite the long list of questions to answer. Namely, did Lucas get arrested for a DUI? Are Ellie and Isabella okay after Sidney made her fall? Will Staten and Quinn continue to avoid their chemistry? What about Lauren and Kit? The music festival and the con job might be in the past, but the drama at their center is still simmering.

Ransom Canyon season 2 episode 8 drops us right into Ellie's point of view as she's rushed through the hospital. Yancy rushes to be by her side and is met with Dan once he arrives. He catches Yancy up to speed that Sidney pushed her off the porch, and the police are currently pursuing Sidney. A doctor informs Yancy that the trauma from the fall caused a placental abruption.

The baby isn't receiving the oxygen she needs, and it's looking like Ellie's going into labor. Yancy's not able to see Ellie, and he's left alone as Kai and Dan leave to join the team in search of Sidney. Quinn later joins him at the hospital. He expresses his worries that it's taking too long, and just like that, the doctor arrives with good news. He's able to see Ellie and meet their daughter, Isabella.

The Lauren, Lucas, and Kit love triangle implodes

As Dan hands fliers out to his team about Sidney, Kit walks by him to bail out Lucas. Turns out he was arrested. But Dan doesn't let Kit by without giving him a piece of his mind about Lauren. Dan gives kit a card for a ranch in Wyoming, asking him to leave town and start over. Staten meets Quinn at the hospital as she returns with a bag of clothes from Ellie's house.

Quinn tries to reopen things with Staten, but he shuts her down and insists that they keep things the way they are. Ellie catches up with Quinn and they celebrate the success of the festival, and they're already getting to work on planning next year's event. As Kit sits outside the station waiting for Lucas, and looks at the card in consideration. Lucas also admits that he slept with Ashley.

Lucas is waiting for Lauren outside the hospital, and right after she tries to apologize again, he doesn't waste any time to drop his confession. Without another word, she drives away from him. Meanwhile, Staten and Sam are both feeling guilty about what happened to Ellie. Staten admits that he wants to bury the hatchet with his dad. Sam reveals that he's stepping down at Double K.

For the first time, Sam shows vulnerability and cries while he admits to waving the white flag. He even tells his son he loves him. Mary Lou returns to town and asks Lauren to create an album cover for an act she represents. Quinn presents the Lone Star theater to Mary Lou as a potential permanent location for the No Place Like Home festival. Mary Lou agrees to be her financial partner.

Yancy learns the truth about the oil on his land

Yancy receives a "we need to talk" text message from an unknown number, which could be from none other than Sidney. Quinn's mom admits her regret for what she was asking of her daughter. Quinn also explains how she's putting the money from the festival back into the town and how a buyer for the farm will cover more than enough for Claire's new house in Encinitas. Another relationship repaired.

Driving up to a sketchy location, Yancy enters an abandoned building. Someone walks up behind him and it's... not Sidney. Freddie reveals that the land he inherited actually does contain oil. Honestly, we really should have seen that coming from a mile away. Ellie wakes up in the hospital and sees a woman with auburn hair taking Isabella away. She panics, but it's not Sidney.

Kit and Lauren share a drink outside Gracie's like earlier in the season, but this time, she wants them to be an "us" for real. Unfortunately, Kit doesn't think they he can be in a real relationship with her. He doesn't want to hold her back. Kit gives her a parting kiss. Surprises are all around when Claire knocks on Staten's door, this time asking him not to give up on true love with Quinn.

She admits that she made a mistake all those years ago and tearfully breaks through his doubts. Claire reunites with her daughters at Gracie's, offering her goodbyes before heading off to the airport and kissing Andrews on the way out. Quinn opens her gift from her mom, a box containing a letter from Staten, telling her to meet him at the cabin for a second chance.

Breakups, make ups, and forevers starting now

He waits for her, thinking she's not going to show, but when he nearly loses all hope, she walks through the door. Staten tells her that everything that has happened in the three-plus decades apart was fate leading them back to each other. They kiss and wake up the next morning finally together. Later, Staten talks some sense into Lucas when he's still moping and feeling sorry for himself.

Dan finds Lauren crying in her room over Kit, and he tells her that she needs to let him go, a sentiment that confuses her. Yancy arrives at the hospital to find that Ellie has self-discharged. Lucas comes home to Kit informing him that he's leaving for Wyoming, and despite Lucas asking him to stay through tears, Kit still leaves. As he cries on the porch, snow begins to fall.

Lauren rushes to the Russells' house, but all she finds is Lucas. They both cry and promise that someday, they will be okay and tell each other "I love you." He tells Lauren that Kit's catching a bus out of town, giving her a chance to fight for him. She refuses to let him go and kisses him until he misses his bus. Yancy rushes home as Kai's outside standing guard.

Ellie admits that she doesn't feel safe at his ranch house while Sidney's still out there. She's also beginning to worry that Yancy might be what she and Isabella need to be protected from. Yancy's revelation about the oil doesn't sway her from the "darkness" surrounding him. Ellie seemingly has her mind made up to break up, and she asks Yancy to leave.

Staten comes homes to Quinn waiting for him on the porch, wanting to be with him on the night of the vote. He gifts her with a key to Double K, essentially asking her to move in with him since she sold her farm. When proposes to start forever "right now," they kiss in agreement. The result of the vote isn't revealed, though based on his conversation with Sam, it's obvious Staten got everything he wanted.

Watch Ransom Canyon only on Netflix.