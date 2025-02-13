Your new Yellowstone-esque guilty pleasure is coming to Netflix in April 2025

Get ready to yee-haw all over again this spring with a brand-new Western series that's sure to become your new guilty pleasure. If you have been missing Yellowstone and all of its ranching drama, as well as the soapy romance of Virgin River, Netflix has quite the treat coming right up. The highly anticipated new series Ransom Canyon premieres on Thursday, April 17.

Netflix announced the release date of the Josh Duhamel and Minka Kelly double-bill on Feb. 13 along with a long-awaited first look at the series. The teaser gives us everything we're looking for in an addictive drama series in the vein of Yellowstone and Virgin River: a small town, family legacy, cowboys, forbidden romance, high school football. What's not to love?

Based on the book series of the same by Jodi Thomas, Ransom Canyon takes place in the titular small town in Texas as a trio of ranching dynasties collide in conflict, romance, and alliance. The pressure of his family's legacy rests on the shoulders of Staten Kirkland, played by Josh Duhamel, who seems to also be in a fight for the heart of Quinn O'Grady, played by Minka Kelly. The extensive ensemble shades in this colorful town and brings twists and turns along the way.

Take a closer look at the series' official synopsis via Netflix's press release:

"Welcome to Ransom Canyon, where love, loss, and loyalty collide beneath the crimson mesas of Texas Hill Country. With three ranching family dynasties locked in a contest for control of the land, their lives and legacies are threatened by outside forces intent on destroying their way of life. At the center of it all is stoic rancher Staten Kirkland (Josh Duhamel), who is healing from heartbreaking loss and on a quest for vengeance. Staten’s only glimmer of hope rests in the eyes and heart of Quinn O’Grady (Minka Kelly), longtime family friend and owner of the local dancehall. But as the battle to save Ransom wages on, a mysterious cowboy drifts into town, dredging up secrets from the past. Vise tightening, Staten fights to protect the land he calls home, and the only love that can pull him back from the demons that haunt him."

Josh Duhamel in Ransom Canyon - Netflix | Courtesy of Netflix

Ransom Canyon premieres in April 2025 on Netflix

The new series comes from creator and showrunner April Blair, who created the ABC Family series Jane By Design and has written for the likes of All American, You, and Wednesday. Clearly, she knows drama, high school football, and romance. Ransom Canyon releases its 10-episode first season in full on Thursday, April 17, 2025. The first two episodes were helmed by Ozark director Amanda Marsalis.

In addition to television and movie stars Josh Duhamel (Las Vegas, Transformers) and Minka Kelly (Friday Night Lights, Euphoria, The Roommate), the Ransom Canyon cast also features quite the roster of familiar faces, including La Brea star Eoin Macken, Manifest alum Garrett Wareing, A Million Little Things star Lizzy Greene, and Emmy Award winner James Brolin.

Here's the full main cast and character list:

Josh Duhamel as Staten Kirkland

Minka Kelly as Quinn O'Grady

Lizzy Greene as Lauren Brigman

James Brolin as Cap Fuller

Eoin Macken as Davis Collins

Marianly Tejada as Ellie Catawnee

Jack Schumacher as Yancy Grey

Garrett Wareing as Lucas Russell

Andrew Liner as Reid Collins

The recurring cast also includes Kate Burton, Casey W. Johnson, Jennifer Ens, Brett Cullen, Jaren Robledo, Niko Guardado, Justin Johnson Cortez, Tatanka Means, and Kenneth Miller, with guest starring roles from Philip Winchester and Meta Golding.

Even though this might be the first time some people have heard about Ransom Canyon, a lot of prospective viewers have been impatiently waiting for the series to premiere on Netflix since Duhamel and Kelly were announced as the leads all the way back in December 2023. The show's inherent mixture of a Hallmark Channel romance and grit akin to the Yellowstone universe is even more relevant now than it was when Netflix put the show in development.

There's no doubt Ransom Canyon will be an instant fan-favorite following in the footsteps of last year's hit Australian Western miniseries Territory and the continued dominance of Virgin River, which enters its seventh season. With fellow Netflix original romantic drama series Sweet Magnolias cooling down in popularity with its latest season, it's the perfect time for Netflix to launch another page-to-screen property that has seven books to pull storylines from.

Check out some first-look photos from the series below!

Ransom Canyon. Josh Duhamel as Staten in Episode #101 of Ransom Canyon | Cr. Anna Kooris/Netflix © 2025

Lizzy Greene as Lauren Brigman and Garrett Wareing as Lucas Russell in Ransom Canyon - Netflix | Courtesy of Netflix

Jack Schumacher as Yancy Grey in Ransom Canyon - Netflix | Courtesy of Netflix

Ransom Canyon premieres April 17 only on Netflix.