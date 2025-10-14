Reasonable Doubt season 3 episode 5 recap: Jax bulldozes through the prosecution's witness list

Reasonable Doubt season 3, episode 4 revealed Ozzie’s childhood abuser, which was his agent, Monica.

Unfortunately for Ozzie, his alibi, Alex, is unwilling to come forward with information that could help his defense. Jax, as determined as ever, plans to figure out who Ozzie was with the night of Wendy’s murder, because she is certain that Ozzie was doing drugs with someone in his home—not alone. If that person comes forward, the prosecution’s entire case would fall apart.

REASONABLE DOUBT - “Feelin’ It” - (Disney/Parrish Lewis) KYLE BARY

Ozzie's alibi turns against him on Reasonable Doubt season 3 episode 5

Reasonable Doubt season 3, episode 5 picks up with the testimony of several witnesses who examined the evidence in Wendy’s murder. Jax single-handedly tears apart the reliability of each witness, airing out their bias against Ozzie Edwards, and emphasizing the fact that the evidence pointing to Ozzie is only circumstantial. Still, Jax needs to know Ozzie’s alibi to turn the attention away from him as a suspect.

There’s one problem—Alex agrees to testify against Ozzie in exchange for immunity in his affairs with the illegal drug industry. The prosecution jumps at the chance, because they believe Alex’s testimony will prove Ozzie’s guilt.

Alex claims that he was with Ozzie the night of Wendy’s murder, but not at Ozzie’s house. He says that Ozzie asked Alex to take him to the cabin where he argued with Wendy, and then Alex heard gunshots and allegedly fled the scene. Ozzie tells Jax that Alex’s story is completely false, leaving fans wondering why Alex would want to testify against Ozzie instead of for him.

Jax tears apart Alex’s testimony too, pointing out the fact that Alex has no proof that Ozzie was in the car with him. Once again, the prosecution is stuck without any concrete proof, but time is running out to solidify reasonable doubt with the jury. Jax takes matters into her own hands by paying a visit to Monica. She threatens her to come forward with the truth, but Monica doesn’t budge.

REASONABLE DOUBT - “Threat” - BRANDEE EVANS, KIAH ALEXANDRIA CLINGMAN, APRIL PARKER JONES, KEITH ARTHUR BOLDEN | (Disney/Parrish Lewis)

The people closest to Jax are faced with tough choices in Reasonable Doubt season 3 episode 5

In the meantime, Jax’s assistant, Daniel, makes the dangerous decision to take things to another level with his romantic interest for Ozzie’s sister. This could definitely complicate the case in future episodes. Also, while Jax is deep into the turning point of the trial, her husband, Lewis, is busy trying to catch her dad making poor decisions.

Lewis orders a tracker to put on her dad’s car, claiming that he’s doing it to protect Jax. However, Lewis also has a vendetta for his father-in-law after being publicly insulted in Reasonable Doubt season 3, episode 4. Lewis has an inkling that Jax's dad will fall into old habits, hurting Jax and his grandchildren in the process.

Jax's friend, Sally, also has a tough decision to make. She's been separated from her husband for about a year, and feels stuck in limbo, just like Jax was before she reconciled with Lewis. The difference that Jax pointed out to Sally is that both people were fighting for the marriage.

Sally comes to the realization that she's the only one fighting for the marriage, and she decides to serve her husband with divorce papers. She's ready to move forward, rather than be stuck wondering if they'll ever get back together. Her husband seems less than happy at her decision, but he didn't leave her with much hope that he was ready for forgiveness.

REASONABLE DOUBT - “Threat” - BRANDEE EVANS | (Disney/Quantrell Colbert)

More evidence surfaces in Reasonable Doubt season 3 episode 5

In the final scene of Reasonable Doubt season 3, episode 5, Ozzie is on the phone with Monica, when he catches wind that she’s up to something. Viewers see that Monica is burning a bloody sweatshirt, stating that she’s trying to “protect” Ozzie. Could this mean he actually killed Wendy, and just doesn’t remember? Or Could Alex be trying to frame Ozzie for the murder?

Monica is still a suspicious party as well, because she didn’t approve of Wendy and Ozzie’s relationship. Things might get even more difficult for Jax next episode, as she’s faced with her last moments to prove Ozzie’s innocence. It’s only a matter of time before the truth comes out.

New episodes of Reasonable Doubt season 3 stream Thursdays on Hulu.