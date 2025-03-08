Rege-Jean page addresses Bridgerton return in new interview: The show hasn’t ended

When Bridgerton first debuted on Christmas Day 2020, no one could have ever predicted the success the show would go on to have. The romantic period drama based on author Julia Quinn’s bestselling novels of the same name quickly became one of Netflix’s biggest original series and turned its cast into household names.

A large part of the show’s success stemmed from its dashing leading man, Rege-Jean Page who became an overnight sensation following his turn as the Duke of Hastings, Simon Basset. The internet quickly fell in love with Page and his equally charming character with the show taking Page’s career to the next level as millions of new fans dubbed him the internet’s favorite new boyfriend.

Sadly, after the first season, Page opted to step away from the show and has not returned since the season 1 finale. While the show has kept his character alive in quick references here and there, there has been a Duke-shaped hole in fans’ hearts from the moment Page departed the show.

Fans fail to give up hope that he might one day reprise his role and this includes TODAY host Savannah Guthrie who couldn’t resist the opportunity making it known to the Bridgerton heartthrob that she’s still waiting for the Duke to return.

2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals | Amy Sussman/GettyImages

Rege-Jean Page dances around the idea of returning to Bridgerton

During a recent appearance on TODAY, Rege-Jean Page dropped by to speak with host Savannah Guthrie about his new role in the upcoming film Black Bag and it didn’t take long before the conversation shifted to Bridgerton. In asking about the show, Guthrie asked Page if the fans have forgiven him for leaving Bridgerton to which he jokingly admitted he has no idea.

“I have absolutely no idea,” Page responded, though it seems he’s had nothing but positive interactions with fans. “I enjoy moments with folks when I meet them on the street. We genuinely have very joyful communication over it and I think that we had a really good time on that show.”

Guthrie quickly pointed out that that’s why fans didn’t want his time on the show to end to which he danced around the subject of whether he’d return and instead pointed out that while his run as the Duke might have ended, the show itself has not ended. Although he might not be actively involved in the show, he also made it clear he remains in touch with friends on the show and hinted that all is well in the Bridgerton universe.

“The show hasn’t ended,” Page quickly remarked. “The show’s still going. I check in with my friends who are on the show and I check in with my friends to make sure that everyone is okay, and that they’re ready for how things change when you step up into the lead on the show. Everything’s pretty copacetic.”

As Guthrie revealed she’s still holding a candle and hoping for the Duke’s return, Page thanked her for the kind words but failed to give the kind of hope that fans likely would have preferred regarding a possible return to the show. Still, the fact that Page quickly pointed out that the show hasn’t ended and mentioned keeping in touch with the show and maintaining a good relationship with the Bridgerton family does seem to keep the hope alive for a return sometime down the line. After all, he could have very easily given a hard no but instead danced around the conversation entirely.

With a fourth season in the works and more seasons expected to come for the series after, the door very much remains open for Page to one day return before the show does come to an official end. It’s clear he still is keeping up with the cast and has nothing but love for the franchise, so all we can do is hold out hope and enjoy rewatches of season 1 when we’re missing the Duke of Hasting!