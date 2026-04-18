This remains the greatest performance in the Game of Thrones universe

It's been fifteen years since Game of Thrones aired its inaugural season, and after taking television by storm, a pair of spinoff shows have also been produced. Those would be House of the Dragon and A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, both of which introduce brand new casts of characters.

Through all of these spinoffs, one particular performance remains the most worthy of praise, and that's against an array of other indelible, world-class efforts from a famous, star-studded cast.

Lena Headey (Cersei Lannister) in Game of Thrones season 4. Courtesy of HBO.

Dozens of Emmy nominations were doled out to the Game of Thrones cast, and Emma D'Arcy has been popular at the Golden Globes for their House of the Dragon performance.

The verdict is still out on the most recent spinoff, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, but in all likelihood, actors such as Peter Claffey and Dexter Sol Ansell will be in contention for Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor, respectively.

Regarding the original series: Certain performers like Sean Bean, Michelle Fairley, Liam Cunningham, Rory McCann, Gwendoline Christie, and Pedro Pascal were renowned for their respective performances, along with several actors who showed up as prominent villains. Look, for instance, at Iwan Rheon as the sadistic Ramsay Bolton, along with Jack Gleeson as the evil Joffrey Baratheon.

Playing the mother of Joffrey was the talented Lena Headey, who arguably provided the second-best performance in the entire Game of Thrones universe. Stealing the show was definitely Peter Dinklage, whose performance as Tyrion Lannister remains the finest in the franchise, and that's even after the emergence of a couple of lauded spinoffs.

Peter Dinklage (Tyrion Lannister) in Game of Thrones season 4. Courtesy of HBO.

Why Peter Dinklage as Tyrion Lannister remains the cream of the crop

The smartest person in Westeros and the favorite character of George R.R. Martin, the cunning Tyrion Lannister will always be a fan-favorite in the Game of Thrones universe, and much of that resonance can be directly attributed to the efforts of Peter Dinklage.

Previously known for movies such as The Station Agent (2003) and Elf (2003), this famous American performer was placed on the map of international prominence here with his performance as Tyrion Lannister, son to Tywin and brother to Cersei and Jaime.

Delivering his dialogue with a persistent poise and passion, Peter Dinklage also shared a wonderful rapport with each of his on-screen costars, be it Daniel Portman as his squire Podrick Payne or Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as his brother Jamie Lannister.

Receiving four total nominations at the Primetime Emmy Awards for his Tyrion Lannister performance, Dinklage undoubtedly defined his career thanks to the fantasy show at hand, and in turn, his efforts have set the standard for acting in the fantasy world.