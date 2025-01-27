Emmy-nominated HBO show to end with upcoming fourth season

Well, kiddos, it looks like the righteous Gemstone family will be gracing us with one last sermon (and one last round of Gemstone sibling antics). The hit absurdist HBO comedy, which premiered in August 2019, tells the story of a world-famous televangelist family, who spend most of their time bickering and acting like spoiled 8 year olds in between fulfilling the roles and expectations of their very public religious persona.

With three ridiculously funny seasons under their belt—one of which gave us an epic wave-pool baptism gone hysterically awry—the four-time Emmy-nominated Righteous Gemstones is set to end its evangelical run with its upcoming fourth season. Let’s just hope it leaves us with plenty of Uncle Baby Billy’s Bible Bonkers.

“The Lord spoke to me and said it’s time to wrap this sucker up,” series creator and star Danny Bride joked in a statement via TVLine. “The story this season made the themes, ideas, and characters in The Righteous Gemstones feel whole and complete. I have loved every second of working with this team for the past eight years, and there are some incredible payoffs, twists, and turns in store over the course of this wild final season.”

Righteous Gemstones season 4 will reportedly premiere sometime in March 2025 on HBO. No other details around the final season have been released yet. In speaking with GQ, McBride added, “I just followed my instincts and approached the season that way as I dove into it, and I’m really happy with what we’ve turned out. I’m really excited to see what people think about this thing being all wrapped up.”

L to R: Adam Devine as Kelvin Gemstone, Danny McBride as Jesse Gemstone, and Edi Patterson as Judy Gemstone. Credit: The Righteous Gemstones

Joining The Righteous Gemstones cast for its final season are Megan Mullally (Will & Grace) and Seann William Scott (Shifting Gears) as mother-son duo Lori and Corey Milsap, and Arden Myrin (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), who will appear as Jana Milsap, Corey’s wife.

Season 1 introduced us to the successful but dysfunctional family of televangelists and megachurch pastors led by patriarch Eli Gemstone (John Goodman) and his three maladjusted kids, Jesse (Danny McBride), Kelvin (Adam Devine), and Judy (Edi Patterson). We also met those closest to the Gemstone elites: Judy’s nerdy husband BJ (Tim Baltz), Kelvin’s former-atheist best friend Keefe (Tony Cavalero), Jesse’s wife Amber (Cassidy Freeman) and son Gideon (Skyler Gisondo), and Eli’s eccentric brother-in-law (and our favorite family member) Baby Billy Freeman (Walton Goggins).

Ryan Green / HBO

In season 2, the Gemstone clan faced external forces that both challenged and threatened the family’s (and church’s) stability and unity. Jesse’s ambition to take his father’s place as the head pastor takes on a life of its own when he forms an unlikely friendship and business partnership with a rival Texas power preacher, and the season really amps up when an old friend of Eli’s turns up and exposes their complicated past. Additionally, a reporter shows up and threatens to expose the Gemstone family’s tainted legacy and secrets.

The third season puts some unknown Gemstone history in our face as the late matriarch’s sister May-May (Kristen Johnson) re-enters their lives concerned about the safety of her two (adult) boys, who are heavily influenced by their father and are devout followers of his church, The Brother of Tomorrow Fires. Think Duck Dynasty plus dooms day preppers with bigger, dirtier bears and militia sermons full of snakes. As the militia seeks to bring an end to the Gemstones, the siblings finally take over the megachurch as Eli enters retirement. We can't wait to see what the fourth and final season brings!

The Righteous Gemstones season 4 is expected to premiere March 2025 on HBO and Max.