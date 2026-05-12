Rings of Power season 3 sets a premiere date for its most epic season yet

We finally have a release date for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 3 and it’s much earlier than fans might have expected!

At the Amazon upfront on May 11, the streamer confirmed the biggest Prime Video show is returning. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will premiere season 3 on November 11. It’s unclear yet if it’s only the first episode or multiple episodes.

Peter Friedlander, Head of Global Television, Amazon MGM Studios made a statement about the show’s return and how vital it is for Amazon’s lineup.

“From the very beginning, this series has embodied the scale, ambition, and cinematic storytelling that define Prime Video’s biggest global series. The extraordinary response from millions of fans around the world has made it clear that this journey through Middle-earth continues to resonate, and that momentum has only grown heading into Season Three.”

The series is a prequel to Peter Jackson’s epic The Lord of the Rings trilogy, set thousands of years before the events of the films. It delves into the history of Middle-earth and shows how the evil Sauron rose to power and forged the great rings that would lead to open war.

The entire cast will be back: Morfyyd Clark as Galadriel, Charlie Vickers as Sauron, Robert Aramayo as Elrond, Maxim Bradley as Isildur, Markella Kavenagh as Elanor "Nori" Brandyfoot, Owain Arthur as Durin, and Daniel Weyman as the Stranger, who in the season 2 finale took on the name of Gandalf.

Season 3 will have a few new additions, notably Jamie Campbell Bower, although their roles remain a mystery. The logline indicates the story will jump ahead several years from season 2 as Sauron’s forces and the Elves are battling it out, with the mankind kingdoms staying out of the fray. During it all, Sauron is forging the One Ring.

"Jumping forward several years from the events of season two, season three takes place at the height of the War of the Elves and Sauron, as the Dark Lord seeks to craft the One Ring that will give him the edge he needs to win the war and conquer all Middle-earth at last.”

After two seasons of setup, the show finally gets to the big event of the War for the Ring. This looks to delve into Sauron's actions and show some key plot points. That includes how the nine kings given rings were warped into the Nazgul while the various forces of Middle-earth try to unite.

Despite a somewhat divisive reaction among LOTR fans, the show has been a monster success for Amazon with a reported 91 million views over its two seasons. With LOTR in the news more, thanks to projects like the upcoming The Hunt for Gollum film, Amazon is ready to increase the stakes, as season 3 of The Rings of Power may be its biggest yet.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 3 premieres November 11 on Prime Video.