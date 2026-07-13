Riz Ahmed adds another Emmy nomination to his impressive run

Before the biggest night in television comes the biggest discussion within the entertainment industry—the Emmy nominations. Yes, the Emmy nominees for 2026 have been announced with their fair share of snubs and surprises. In a shocking turn of events, HBO grabbed the most nominations, with Netflix trailing behind in almost all categories.

While the big leagues definitely belong to drama series nominees, we can’t overlook the importance and impact of limited series. Alongside solid entries like Black Rabbit, Beef, and The Beast In Me, Riz Ahmed’s quirky Prime Video drama Bait has stood out, all thanks to its leading man.

The 43-year-old British Pakistani actor has earned himself a place in the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie category. This will be Ahmed’s third Primetime Emmy nomination and, hopefully, a second win.

Riz Ahmed lands another best actor nomination for his comedy series

The Bait star has been a noteworthy presence in Hollywood ever since his breakout role in Four Lions. Since then, Riz has gone on to showcase his talent in a variety of solid roles from The Reluctant Fundamentalist to Venom. Although the actor has portrayed incredibly versatile and deeply moving characters, Ahmed’s true calling may always have been humor. Comedy, satire, and sarcasm come so naturally to him that the very embodiment of it in his newest comedy series earned him a nod.

Bait is an out-of-the-box, fast-paced, and wacky tale of a struggling actor who wishes nothing more than to become the next brown James Bond. The limited series follows Riz’s character, Shahjehan Latif, who finds himself in a sticky situation when he lands a call-up from the 007 makers for a potential leading role. Now, what’s so special about this role is the fact that Riz brought a certain authenticity to Bait that couldn’t have been manufactured.

The cultural nuance, mixed with spicy comedy and explosive character energy, made Bait an incredibly entertaining watch and, by extension, made Riz’s nomination all the more deserving. The actor took a satirical yet creative approach to real-life rumors of him playing the titular English spy. He intelligently and playfully capitalizes on the idea in his show, showing that he also has all the charisma and aura to play Bond.

Ahmed has been a leading force in Asian representation across the entertainment industry. His versatility runs deep, and it has impressively bridged the gap between conventional cinema and South Asian culture. He has been a star on all fronts, whether it's showcasing his laid-back charm in comedies or exploring the complexities of religious and cultural misrepresentation.

Ahmed has successfully filled his cabinet with some of Hollywood’s most coveted awards. He’s not only an actor but a musician, a writer, a humanitarian, and even an executive producer. It’s worth noting that Riz not only stars in Bait but also created and executive produced the six-part series—he may even win an award for it to make a whole package!

Watch the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony on NBC and Peacock on Monday, Sept. 14.