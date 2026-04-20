Rooster season 1 episode 7 recap: The dean of faculty decision



Rooster has been filled with a lot of big moments, but none like episode 6. Viewers knew that Cristle was a parent, yet we weren’t aware that her child was college age, nor did we know which school they attended. After Russo’s re-do date with Cristle, he found out that Tommy is Cristle’s son. The student he told to go home and live with his parents after he got kicked out of his friends’ house for not paying the rent.

The way they found out about each other was one for the history books. There’s nothing quite like finding your professor in nothing but a shirt in your mom’s kitchen. Honestly, it couldn’t have made for a better reveal and ending to the episode.

Rooster- Photograph by Katrina Marcinowski/HBO

Update on Russo’s awkward moment

After class, Russo apologizes to Tommy about the other night in his mom’s kitchen. They both agree they never want to talk about it again. Russo does want to help Tommy get his grades up, but Tommy can’t even look at Russo for at least the next week, so that plan is on hold for the time being.

Later that night, Cristle reveals that her ex left her for Tommy’s high school math teacher. So, his favorite teachers sleeping with his parents is a sore spot, which is why he’s so upset with Russo. Sadly, Cristle feels like they should end things even though they keep kissing goodbye. They end things on good terms with a hug and many kind words about enjoying their time together. Russo checks on Cristle, who hoped he’d fight for her. She leaves her be as Walt walks into her office.

Rooster - Photograph by Katrina Marcinowski/HBO

Dean of Faculty

Dylan talks to Russo about losing the Dean position and being heard. He makes her laugh by wondering what she’s babbling about and then gives her advice on not feeling down about not having the position anymore. Then, Walt interrupts their conversation by trying to open the locked door (which he calls their special door). The funniest part is watching Russo push Walt’s head out of the door crack so he can close the door and unlock the chain. He says yes to Walt’s question about filling in as the hockey coach while the other is away but no to joining Walt in the hot house later.

After joking with him about how Dylan easily said yes to a coffee walk, Walt leaves. Dylan laughs at Russo’s explanation about why he locks his door. As she walks off, he’s quietly locking the chain back, and Walt lets him know he can hear him doing it. On their coffee walk, Walt offers Dylan the head of the English department. She kindly, but sternly, tells him she wants to be Dean because the current one isn’t great even on a good day. She reveals that Russo encouraged her to tell Walt how she felt about being a good fit for the school, and Walt doesn’t seem pleased that Russo helped her.

Katie, Dylan, Katie’s TA, and Zoey are chatting about women in power when Russo walks up. They immediately call him out for talking to Dylan for Walt. He tries to defend Walt, and Dylan isn’t buying it. Walt texts him, and they send back a selfie about how they feel. Walt adds it to his growing list of transgressions against Russo. A short time later, Katie and Zoey sit with Walt to discuss the lack of women in power at the college as Katie comments on Zoey’s research skills. Zoey is going to keep pushing for it. He ends the meeting with kindness about his door always being open, especially since Cristle isn’t at her post.

Katie comes back in alone and tries to talk Zoey up, but Walt makes her nervous. She stands up for Dylan, being dean of faculty, and leaves his office as quickly as she can. Walt meets with the dean about the issues Dylan pointed out. It finally seems like Walt understands why the current Dean isn’t the best person to be over the college. He tries to butter him up because they are friends. After the conversation, Dylan receives a text from Walt that’s all too polite about letting the board handle the dean of faculty decision. Walt interrupts Dylan’s class to tell her he needs something from her as the new dean of faculty. She promises to have it on his desk tomorrow. Afterwards, she’s thrilled as she teaches her class.

Rooster - Photograph by Katrina Marcinowski/HBO

Archie’s decisions

Archie is waiting outside Katie’s classroom door when she approaches with her TA, who doesn’t like him at all. He’s still hoping she chooses them because he misses them. He promises he’ll keep coming every morning to win her over as he hands her a croissant and walks away.

Sunny’s dad meets Archie for the first time, and he loves him since he’s bringing a baby into his life. Of course, Mo isn’t a fan of the instant kindness between them. Archie delivers Katie’s breakfast as promised even though he just met Sunny’s dad.

Russo runs into Sunny’s dad, who’s walking Katie and Archie’s dog. It is an awkward moment, and Russo tries to play it off as he ends the conversation. Later on, Archie and Sunny meet up again, but her dad doesn’t seem as happy with him. As things get awkward, Sunny heads off to her meeting and OB appointment, and her dad grills Archie about not going to the checkup with her. He tells him to tell her and leaves on an awkward note. They get to see their baby at the appointment, and they are instantly in love. The doctor’s love of puns ruins the moment.

Later on, Sunny’s dad walks into Russo’s classroom apologizing for not recognizing his favorite author. He gets him to sign it. Her dad tells him that Sunny filled him in on their daughter’s personal connection through Archie. The morning after the OB appointment, Katie sees Archie walk by without her usual breakfast. He shakes his head and walks away without coming down the stairs to talk to her. She heads into her classroom disappointed by the turn of events.

Rooster - Photograph by Katrina Marcinowski/HBO

Walt and Russo’s friendship

Russo learns that Cristle took her Thanksgiving break early, which leads to another awkward conversation for Russo. Walt lists all the reasons that he doesn’t like how Russo is helping around the college and not meeting him in the Hot House anymore. He declines to help him and tries to leave, then Walt asks him about why things on his desk were moved (we all know why!). To deflect from the weird question, he lets Walt ride his bike to see if it would make a good present. Walt wants Russo to convince Dylan to take the head of the English department job.

Russo returns to the Hot House to talk to Walt. Walt finally gets him to confirm that Russo had sex on his desk, which disrespected him. He goes on to tell him about his short supply of friendships and being a lot for people. Walt is disappointed that he’s not as thick as thieves with Russo as he had hoped. Russo steps out so he doesn’t pass out, but he parts with encouraging words about Walt making his own choices when it goes to Dylan’s role at the college. Walt breaks the chain between his and Russo’s doors, promising to knock from now on. Russo asks him what he’s doing right now. Then, we see them on identical bikes riding down the road.

The next episode of Rooster airs on HBO and HBO Max on April 26 at 10 p.m. ET.